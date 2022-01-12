AB165 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to repeal 29.172, 29.217, 29.235 (2) (dm), 29.235 (2m) (dm), 29.563 (2) (a) 8r., 29.563 (2) (a) 8t. and 29.563 (2g); and to amend 29.014 (1m) (b), 29.171 (2), 29.185 (2) (b), 29.216 (2), 29.563 (12) (a) 2., 29.563 (12m), 29.593 (1) (b) and 29.593 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: combining the archer and crossbow hunting licenses. (FE)