AB165 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-12
WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to repeal 29.172, 29.217, 29.235 (2) (dm), 29.235 (2m) (dm), 29.563 (2) (a) 8r., 29.563 (2) (a) 8t. and 29.563 (2g); and to amend 29.014 (1m) (b), 29.171 (2), 29.185 (2) (b), 29.216 (2), 29.563 (12) (a) 2., 29.563 (12m), 29.593 (1) (b) and 29.593 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: combining the archer and crossbow hunting licenses. (FE)
Status: A - Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/12/2022 Asm.
|Executive action taken
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab165