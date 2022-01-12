Submit Release
AB174 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to renumber and amend 973.015 (1m) (b); to amend 302.113 (8m) (a), 302.114 (8m) (a), 304.06 (3), 973.015 (1m) (a) 3. and 973.10 (2) (intro.); and to create 973.015 (1m) (b) 1. b. of the statutes; Relating to: recommendation to revoke extended supervision, parole, or probation if a person is charged with a crime and expunging a criminal record of a crime. (FE)

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

1/12/2022 Asm. Public hearing held  

