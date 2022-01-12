AB656 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-12
WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to repeal 448.05 (2) (b) 2.; to amend 448.05 (2) (b) 1., 448.05 (2) (b) 4. a., 448.05 (2) (b) 4. b. and 448.05 (2) (b) 5.; and to create 448.01 (4), 448.01 (9e) and 448.05 (2) (b) 4. c. of the statutes; Relating to: qualification of international medical graduates to practice medicine and surgery. (FE)
Status: A - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/12/2022 Asm.
|Executive action taken
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab656