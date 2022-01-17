Mountain Peaks Family Practice Continues to Offer High-Quality Care for Utah County Residents

Mountain Peaks is highly regarded for its high-quality care and unmatched bedside manner.

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks is highly regarded for its high-quality care and unmatched bedside manner. This is why so many patients claim that Mountain Peaks is the best for when you are feeling your worst.

“We strive to offer consistent, high-quality care for every member of your family,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and primary physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “That is why we offer a variety of services from well-child checks and mental health to surgical services.”

In this glowing review from a recent patient, Laura, she mentions just how valuable timeliness can be in recovery, “Friendly and helpful staff. Nicole has been there since they opened their doors. She is very knowledgeable and helpful. Dr. Duran's is wonderful. He doesn't try to push unnecessary prescription drugs like the pharmaceutical companies want. He listens to you and helps you find the right way to improve your health.”

Patients choose Mountain Peaks year after year due to their positive experiences. “Dr. Robert Durrans is an excellent physician. I have been a patient of Dr. Durrans for over 25 years,” said Jeffrey, a longtime patient of the clinic, “Throughout the more recent years, I have had some serious health issues. His care, counsel and professionalism have been superb, and I value him as a physician and friend. I would refer & recommend him for anyone looking for a good and trusting family practice doctor.”

“We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for,” said Durrans. “Our services span all age ranges and include services from physicals to diabetes and everything in between. We are the simple solution for families. Feel free to contact us and see how we can further help you.”

View more of what customers are saying on Google at https://www.google.com/maps?cid=7795785293016782323&_ga=2.204803800.996769341.1641928071-320924697.1621017828

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

