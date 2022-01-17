Regional Supply Advises on the Best Screen-Printing Practices

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business Celebrating 75 Years In Business

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From pre-press to finished product, Regional Supply stocks the inks, chemicals, films, screens, and machines to fill all possible screen-printing needs. Customers can also contact Regional Supply for professional evaluations and custom screen-printing system installations.

Whether starting a side gig printing tees and other textiles or saving a school or organization money by doing one’s own screen printing, business owners turn to Regional Supply for all their screen-printing equipment needs—all in one place.

“When you’re undertaking a new business or endeavor, you want to make sure you have what you need to succeed,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply. “You can rely on Regional Supply not only to have all the right items in stock but to be here to offer you advice on how to get started or what you need to take the next step.”

Screen Printing Equipment

--------

Regional Supply carries both automatic and manual textile presses in four, six, eight, or 10 colors. They are the perfect entry-level machines — affordable and easy to use — but can also be a good fit for many commercial operations. Regional Supply also offers several conveyor dryers and flash curing units to boost an operation’s production by curing ink quickly.

Screen Printing Ink

One can get screen printing ink for all purposes from Regional Supply — textiles, glass, wood, plastic, etc. With this ink, signs will hold up even with outdoor use. Remember, a screen-printing job is only as good as the ink used.

Pre-Press Supplies

To keep a screen printer in good working condition, some pre-press supplies will be needed. These may include emulsion, degreaser, haze remover, inkjet film, screen coaters and more. Reclaim screens, help ensure components are clean, and keep images sharp with the right supplies.

On-Press Supplies

The right on-press supplies can make screen printing infinitely easier. Pallet adhesive can help hold textiles in place so there’s no slipping. Screen cleaner ensures that there’s no residue left from the last job that could spoil a new project. It is also important to keep pallets clean and save time with pallet tape.

Screens

Even if one religiously cleans and reclaims screens, eventually they will lose their tension and new ones will be needed. Always keep some white and some color screens on hand so operations are never stalled while waiting for screens to arrive.

Mesh

Sometimes one just needs replacement mesh, versus a whole new screen. Get white or color mesh in rolls or precut-specific sizes.

Squeegees

Squeegee skills often determine the quality of a screen-printing project. Don’t try to make do with an old, soft squeegee blade. Get the best squeegee supplies from Regional Supply.

Screen Printing Accessories

Make the job easier by keeping all the professional screen-printing accessories needed on hand, such as cleaners, scrub pads, wipe rolls, spot guns, scrapers, activators, clamps, and more. Taking shortcuts may work once or twice, but eventually, one will simply have a mess to clean up, and a product to throw away.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks, and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge of the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

