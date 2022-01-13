BankShift Chosen For Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
Consumer-focused Fintech app among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator
As a former founder with a successful exit, fifteen years ago, I am excited to freshen up my skills through the Newchip Accelerator”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankShift by ShiftSense, Inc. empowers consumers to manage their existing financial accounts and coinbase crypto wallets in one app, for saving money and increasing credit visibility, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
— Rob Thacher, Co-Founder, CEO
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Fintech companies like BankShift can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for BankShift and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
Launched in February 2021, BankShift helped numerous early adopters manage their existing financial accounts and coinbase crypto wallets in one place. With a global pandemic and the current movement to digitize everything, BankShift plans to scale rapidly through product bundling via strategic partners and sponsorship opportunities with small banks and credit unions, in order to meet the market's increasing demand.
“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn from business experts with strong track-records of success and how to build a scalable and investable business, which will take our company to the next level,'' says Rob Thacher, Co-Founder, CEO. “As a former founder with a successful exit, fifteen years ago, I am excited to freshen up my skills through Newchip”
##
About ShiftSense, Inc.
ShiftSense, Inc. is a financial technology company that was founded to make people’s lives easier. We’ve seen the way people struggle to manage their financial accounts and crypto wallets and we want to simplify and improve that experience. Our flagship product, BankShift, enables people to manage their existing U.S. financial accounts and coinbase crypto wallets in one place. No new bank account required. Once connected, we help people save money, gain credit visibility and celebrate when people make smart money decisions. Please visit https://bankshift.com for more information.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
Bernice Gardner
BankShift
+1 503-468-6265
pr@bankshift.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other