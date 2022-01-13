American Portwell Technology Promoted to NVIDIA Elite-Level Solution Integration Partner for Visualization
Graphics-accelerated AI solutions transform the way organizations leverage data to innovate, work more efficiently, and improve the customer experience.”FREMONT, CA, UNITE STATE, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a leading embedded computing hardware solution provider, today announced that it has been promoted to the Elite level of Solution Integration Partner, focusing on visualization solutions, in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). American Portwell Technology will play a key role in delivering NVIDIA-based visual computing, medical imaging, robotic and smart factory solutions to enterprises in North America.
— Jack Lam
The NPN includes initiatives to help partners expand capabilities for the integration and deployment of NVIDIA GPU computing solutions. American Portwell and NVIDIA will combine expertise to help businesses boost their product’s time-to-market and value to end customers.
Powered by NVIDIA RTX™ and NVIDIA data center GPUs, American Portwell’s newest NURO GPU product series provides users with scalable options with GPGPU server performance that is ideal for those in need of high-performance edge-like computing, workstation, and GPU servers. The NURO product series is designed for visually intense workloads with real-world applications.
“Graphics-accelerated AI solutions transform the way organizations leverage data to innovate, work more efficiently, and improve the customer experience,” says Jack Lam, senior director of product marketing at American Portwell. “We are proud to be promoted to NVIDIA Elite Partner status. Achieving this designation recognizes our value proposition, robust engineering and market-leading position. We look forward to applying our deep technical expertise and services acumen to better assist customers with NVIDIA-accelerated solutions.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance. NVIDIA also accredited Portwell as an Elite-level Solutions Integration Partner for its visualization technology. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn