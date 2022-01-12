President: Judicial reforms enable courts to adapt to new situation

VIETNAM, January 12 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc yesterday participated in a symposium on judicial reform held by the Supreme People's Court in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc yesterday asked the court and judicial sector to continue reforms to adapt to the new situation and better meet the requirements of national development.

Judicial reform offers a driving force to improve the quality and efficiency of the courts, the President, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, told a symposium on the topic held by the Supreme People's Court in Hà Nội.

The judicial reform strategy should include specific orientations, targets, tasks and solutions, he said, suggesting that focus should be paid to measures to remove difficulties in the reform process.

He also urged new reform solutions by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, which, the leader said, need to match the country’s latest situation as well as the world’s development trends.

Phúc stressed the need to make it easier for people to access justice, and give more power to the courts in handling cases that violate the interests of the public and the State.

The President pointed out other tasks like improving personnel quality, enhancing infrastructure and ensuring resources to build a professional, modern and effective court system.

He lauded achievements made in judicial reform, notably reconciliation and dialogues at courts, which have contributed to raising the Vietnamese courts’ position, image and prestige.

The court system has stepped up the use of information technology, expanded international cooperation and improved infrastructure, the leader said.

Phúc emphasised that the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the country’s new socio-economic context have forced the sector to conduct more reforms to protect and promote the country’s sustainable socio-economic development. — VNS