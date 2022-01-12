VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Training Initiative and Unveils New Tools in the Fight to End Human Trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is enlisting more soldiers and creating new tools in the fight to end human trafficking in Florida. Today, at a news conference in the Florida Capitol with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking and business leaders, Attorney General Moody announced a new training initiative. The 100 Percent Club is a campaign recognizing Florida businesses that pledge to train 100% of employees on how to spot and report suspected human trafficking safely and effectively.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Human traffickers are constantly looking for new angles and tactics to exploit victims and advance their illicit trade. We too must update and improve how we target and stop traffickers. I am proud to join our dedicated partners today to launch a new training initiative designed to dramatically increase the number of Floridians equipped to spot and report suspicious activity in Florida. We also are launching a new statewide tip line and providing quick-reference alert cards to Floridians to assist us in this essential fight.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said, “Governor DeSantis and I stand strong in our opposition to human trafficking in our state. As a member of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, a former state legislator, and now as Lieutenant Governor, I have embraced each role as an opportunity to listen to victims, advocate for their needs, build partnerships, and develop policies and initiatives—all to protect Floridians and to end this horrible scourge. Through our collective efforts, we will one day be able to say that Florida has put an end to human trafficking.”

Representative Toby Overdorf said, “I am proud to be part of the DSO supporting the Statewide Human Trafficking Council. The training and awareness provided by the council is paramount to changing the tide in the fight against Human Trafficking in Florida.”

Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking Chair Ellyn Bogdanoff said, “Even though human trafficking is a global issue, it is taking place in many of our communities. By increasing our training efforts, we hope that when citizens see something suspicious, they will call the hotline and report it.”

PGT Innovations CEO Jeff Jackson said, “This incredibly important initiative resonates strongly with me because it directly aligns with our foundation of serving, leading and thriving at PGT Innovations, but also because one of my daughters, who works at PGT Innovations, brought this program to my attention, as ending human trafficking was a cause she had always been extremely passionate about. I couldn’t be prouder of being a founding member of the 100 Percent Club and of all the PGT Innovations team members who have completed the training and are now prepared to do their part to stop human trafficking.

"Through our continued work with the Highway Heroes program, we have come to understand how rampant human trafficking is in our beautiful state, and we’ve been inspired to help all our PGTI team members receive training and education on how to spot the signs of human trafficking. We hope other organizations in Florida and across the nation are as encouraged as we were by this program to find ways to get involved in the fight against human trafficking.”

The 100 Percent Club is a partnership between companies and the Florida Attorney General's Office that recognizes businesses taking proactive steps to train employees on the signs of human trafficking. Through the program, quick reference resource cards will be provided to trainees to help them effectively report suspicious activities. This could lead to thousands, or hundreds of thousands, of Floridians knowing how to appropriately handle a suspected human trafficking situation. When companies equip employees with the proper tools and training, employees become the eyes and ears throughout the state to spot suspicious activities.

The first members of Attorney General Moody’s 100 Percent Club are PGT Innovations, one of the largest private-sector employers in Sarasota County, and Landstar Systems, Inc., one of the largest trucking companies in Florida. Both companies have committed to anti-trafficking training and these partnerships bring Florida one step closer to all Commercial Driver License holders being equipped with proper human trafficking prevention training.

Since increased awareness and education is a vital tool for prevention, Attorney General Moody and the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking will be partnering with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, as well as other Florida businesses, to set a goal of 100,000 individuals completing our human trafficking course in 2022.

Working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Attorney General Moody’s office created a statewide tip line that will be directly monitored by FDLE for calls of suspected human trafficking. The tip line is 1(800) 342-0820. Alert cards, like the ones shown above, will be spread across the state and provide simple steps on how to report human trafficking using the designated number.