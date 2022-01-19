McFarlane Law Wins in Material Misrepresentation Decision
The law firm secured a ruling which granted summary judgment in favor of the insurer regarding a material misrepresentation on the insurance application.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McFarlane Law is celebrating another win in a high profile October judgement which favored the insurer, represented by the Florida-based litigator. The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court ruled that the carrier, McFarlane Law’s client, produced an application for insurance which unambiguously required the insured to disclose all additional household members. The insured’s failure to disclose resulted in the carrier’s absolution from paying any claim for any coverage under the subject insurance policy.
William McFarlane Law aggressively litigates and advocates for its large insurance clients. The significance of this judgement falls in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court’s finding that it is irrelevant whether the undisclosed household members were involved in the subject motor vehicle accident and/or whether the undisclosed household members were regular operators of the insured vehicle, for purposes of determining the materiality of the risk as to the policy premium at inception.
“Absolving our client from paying in the event of undisclosed information is a win for more than this carrier,” said a spokesman for McFarlane Law. “The nature of this judgement solidifies the rights of carriers to receive complete information from the insured and is a solid win for insurance carriers.”
McFarlane Law specializes in aggressively defending insurance companies in litigation. With offices across Florida, the firm provides attorneys, litigators and a compliance team working together to maintain the highest degree of professionalism and represent the insurance industry.
To view the Order: Case No: 19-CA-005489
https://mcusercontent.com/f69f7437a87e022e4c6613736/files/067398ee-3183-3b6f-2509-38c917dd642e/Exec_Order_on_MSJ_10.13.21_2_.pdf
