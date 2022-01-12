PHILIPPINES, January 12 - Press Release January 12, 2022 Poe: Gov't online services, dapat laging maaasahan Hiniling ni Sen. Grace Poe sa mga departamento ng pamahalaan na tiyaking bukas at gumagana sa lahat ng oras ang kanilang mga website upang makapagbigay ng impormasyon at serbisyo sa publiko sa gitna ng restriksyon sa paggalaw dulot ng COVID-19. "Hindi dapat maging dagok sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa taumbayan ang matinding krisis pangkalusugan. Sa mga tulong na hindi maihahatid ng harapan, labis na kailangan ang digital," ayon kay Poe. "Maaari namang maipagpatuloy ng pamahalaan ang tungkulin sa pamamagitan ng digital sphere na may maaasahan at mabilis na serbisyo," dagdag niya. Bilang chairperson ng Senate committee on public services, iginiit ni Poe na dapat mamuhunan ang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan sa pagpapaunlad ng kanilang sistema, pagpapalakas ng kanilang firewall laban sa mga hacker, at pagpapaigting ng user-friendly interface na madaling magamit ng publiko. Nang tumama ang pandemya ng COVID-19, sinabi ni Poe na dito na nag-umpisang gumamit ang tao ng mga government portal para sa pangangailangang serbisyong pangkalusugan, paghahanap ng trabaho, virtual court, edukasyon, pag-renew ng lisensya, negosyo at iba pang permit. "Umaasa ang taumbayan na may makukuhang ganitong serbisyo online sa simpleng proseso," pahayag pa ni Poe. "Napakakrusyal na mapataas ang kalidad ng mga government website ng ayon sa pangangailangan at karanasan ng mga gagamit," dagdag niya. Ipinanukala rin ni Poe na pag-ibayuhin ang chat bubble ng mga nasabing portal. "Isang dahilan kung bakit bumibisita sa mga website ng gobyerno ang mga tao ay upang makakuha ng agarang sagot sa kanilang katanungan. Dapat makita nila ito sa pamamagitan ng live chats na handang tumugon agad at magbigay ng impormasyong kailangan," dagdag pa ni Poe. "Sa isang pampublikong emergency, dapat tuluy-tuloy ang pag-abot ng gobyerno sa taumbayan sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng importanteng impormasyon at serbisyo gamit ang kanilang mga portal," giit pa ng senador. _______________________________________________________ Poe: Gov't portals must be accessible at all times Sen. Grace Poe asked government departments and agencies to see to it that their websites are up and running all the time to inform and serve the public amid restricted mobility due to COVID-19. "The raging health crisis must not deal a blow to the delivery of services to our people. For assistance that could not be given face-to-face, digital is an imperative," Poe said. "The government can continue to do its duties through the digital sphere with reliable and responsive online portal services," she added. The chairperson of the Senate committee on public services stressed that government agencies should invest in continuously upgrading its system, fortifying firewalls against hackers and developing user-friendly interface with the public. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Poe said the people have turned to government portals for needs like health services, job hunting, virtual courts, online education, license renewal, business and other permits. "Our people expect these services to be offered online and in simple process," Poe said. "Optimizing government websites around the users' needs and experience is crucial," she added. Poe also proposed to install or improve the government portals' chat bubble, if there is already one. "One reason people visit government websites is to have quick answers to their questions. They should be able to find those through live chats that can readily respond to the information they need," she said. "In a public health emergency, government must continue to reach out to people with vital information and services through their portals," Poe added.