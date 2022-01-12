Submit Release
Lacson: On the DoTr's 'No Vaccination, No Ride' Policy

First, it begs the question - are there enough vaccine doses available even for the willing? If not, it's unfair.

Indiscriminately punishing even the willing but have no choice due to government shortcomings in providing for their protection should first be taken into consideration before taking a drastic action of possibly denying those people their means of livelihood to feed their families.

It is a different matter altogether if vaccines are available to all. By all means, we have the right to be insulated from a higher risk of infection. At least both sides have an option.

