Mobile Virtualization Market Like to Reach $12.70 Billion by 2026

The rise in risks of cyber-attacks and data theft due to an increase in digitization is the major factor that drives the growth of Mobile virtualization market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile virtualization is a technology used by organizations for installing multiple virtual machines on a single mobile device or smartphones. It helps organizations and companies to increase the productivity of the employees and provide a low-cost platform with enhanced security. . It is a client-server computing model, in which hardware of mobile device is virtualized to operate more than one operating system simultaneously on a single mobile device.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Mobile Virtualization Market by Technology, Organization Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global mobile virtualization market was valued at $3,257.41 million in 2018, and projected to reach $12.70 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.60% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the global mobile virtualization market is majorly driven by alarming increase in risk of cyber-attacks, fraudulent attacks, and data theft on different business. In addition, rise in need to increase employee efficiency and surge in adoption of smartphones in various organizations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions and emergence of workspace-as-a-service are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment is excepted garner significant global mobile virtualization market share. The major factors driving the adoption of mobile virtualization in this sector include rise in need for virtualized technologies among enterprises and high adoption rate of BYOD approach. However, the construction & manufacturing sector is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period, owing to adoption of cloud technology in this sector for increasing the flexibility and scalability of business performance while reducing costs of production.

The large enterprises segment dominated the mobile virtualization market industry in 2018, and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing higher adoption of mobile virtualization solution for enhancing security in large enterprises. On the contrary, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of mobile virtualization among SMEs in the upcoming years.

Region wise, North America exhibited the highest growth in 2018, and is expected to maintain to continue to lead during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to high IT expenditure among different organizations and increase in demand for superior desktop management. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to adoption of managed security services and high-speed network functions virtualization (NFV).

Key Finding of The Mobile Virtualization Market:

• Depending on technology, the hypervisor segment led the mobile virtualization market, in terms of revenue, in 2018.

• By organization size, the large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2018.

• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

• On the basis of industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the mobile virtualization market analysis are Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Cellrox Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

