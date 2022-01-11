Senate Bill 1009 Printer's Number 1315

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1315

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1009

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further

providing for victim protection during prosecution.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3019(d) and (f) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3019. Victim protection during prosecution.

* * *

(d) Motion to vacate conviction.--

(1) An individual convicted under section 3503 (relating

to criminal trespass), 3922 (relating to theft by deception),

3929 (relating to retail theft), 5503 (relating to disorderly

conduct), 5506 (relating to loitering and prowling at night

time), 5507 (relating to obstructing highways and other

public passages) or 5902 or an offense for simple possession

of a controlled substance or an order of contempt under 42

Pa.C.S. § 4132 (relating to attachment and summary punishment

for contempts) resulting from any of the above committed as a

