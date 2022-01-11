Senate Bill 1009 Printer's Number 1315
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1009
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further
providing for victim protection during prosecution.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3019(d) and (f) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 3019. Victim protection during prosecution.
* * *
(d) Motion to vacate conviction.--
(1) An individual convicted under section 3503 (relating
to criminal trespass), 3922 (relating to theft by deception),
3929 (relating to retail theft), 5503 (relating to disorderly
conduct), 5506 (relating to loitering and prowling at night
time), 5507 (relating to obstructing highways and other
public passages) or 5902 or an offense for simple possession
of a controlled substance or an order of contempt under 42
Pa.C.S. § 4132 (relating to attachment and summary punishment
for contempts) resulting from any of the above committed as a
