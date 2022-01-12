Media Contact:

Ryan Kopsa, 402-471-1974

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Senator Harry Reid

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Senator Harry Reid.

Reid represented Nevada in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1987 and in the U.S. Senate from 1987 to 2017.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff beginning at midnight tonight and return to full staff at sunset on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.