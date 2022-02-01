Award Winning Hoodies4Healing Makes Serving the Homeless a Family Affair

The Tucker Family Serving the Homeless Rosemary Tucker's 4 Children Serving the Homeless Hoodies4Healing Serves the Homeless

Rosemary Tucker and her 4 children serve hot meals to the homeless every Sunday.

There is an adage that says, “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” and this tree in downtown Houston is producing good fruit. Humanitarian award winner and more recently, the honoree for the 2022 Top 50 Black Professional and Entrepreneurs of Texas Awards, Rose Mary Tucker, and her children, make ministry and business a family affair. Following the biblical principles of helping the needy and esteeming others higher than yourself, their mother, Rose Mary, is teaching them some valuable lessons. These principals were deposited in her as a child by her mother, and now she is keeping the tradition by passing them on to her children: Darion, Dyanna, Adrian and Adian. Rose Mary leads by example, and her children are the beneficiaries of sound doctrine. Ms. Tucker is building a family-based empire, Blessties Boutique and Hoodies4Healing Foundation, on the firm foundation of giving and being a blessing.

It is all hands-on deck in this family business, and there is total involvement of the Tucker family with everything done with style, excellence, and a smile: From managing the Blessties Boutique, where you can buy Hoddies4Healing; to modeling unique garments that are for sale; to helping in preparing food for their Sunday caravan.

Rose Mary’s lessons of love in the city of Houston have been recognized many times in the immediate community and abroad. Rose Mary remains humble to the call, even after receiving many prestigious awards for her service. Every Sunday, those less fortunate feel her expressions of love. Hot meals are served, and free haircuts are offered. Everyday essentials for personal hygiene, along with coats, socks, shoes, belts, and care products, are delivered. During the Christmas Holiday, they passed out 250 bags with joy. And most recently, Hoodies4Healing Foundation donated 10 Walmart gift cards ($25 each) to the Boys and Girls Club in Hockley, Texas.

Rose Mary is creating a legacy of giving as Blessties Boutique and Hoodies4Healing Foundation flourishes with God and family at its core. For more information, please contact Rose Mary Tucker at Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com or Phone: 281-463-2537 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com.

