Mailing List Website is ready to provide financial-focused databases aimed at debt management for student-loan holders.
Student Loan Holders Mailing List
Student Loan Holders Refinance Candidates
High Debt Student Loan Holders Mailing List
School Financing Has Changed
Very few Americans can manage their lifestyles without accruing some kind of debt. Student loan holders are always in need of alternative financing.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, (01/18/2022) Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to assist a range of clients in managing any marketing focused on debt management or financial services. For companies that operate on a B2B basis, business postal mailing lists are available to reach out to the key decision-makers for corporate transactions.
If a business is looking more toward servicing the general public, consumer postal mailing lists are available. These lists are wide-ranging in their coverage of different geographical and demographic areas. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to assist any company in their B2B or consumer marketing efforts.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Got Its Start
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has its origins in its founder, a disabled veteran. Having contributed to military service, the decision was to contribute to the economy and help other businesses grow. The focus was on marketing, an essential component of any company’s growth. Now that small start-up has a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience focusing on marketing.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing went into operating during the tail end of the traditional marketing age, just before the mass adoption of digital marketing. As it is today, direct mail was at that time still a potent marketing tool, and it conveyed important cornerstone skills and lessons about marketing and data management. When digital marketing came into its own, those same direct mail skills made for an easy, effective transition into digital marketing straight out of the gates. This allowed Sprint Data Solutions to quickly establish a beachhead in an emerging industry and provide immediate results to its pioneer clients willing to test the waters.
Now, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has expanded significantly from the initial service range of its hometown, Las Vegas, Nevada. The company currently services the entire United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. It also caters to clients wishing to enter international markets, such as the other North American nations of Mexico and Canada. And for companies wanting to enter the markets of different continents, even crossing the Atlantic to countries like France is part of the service range.
Debt Is Normal
Debt was once considered a failing of character, but this perception has dramatically changed. Debt is now considered a normal part of American financial life. Where the perception has changed is in the management of debt. After all, mortgages and credit cards are now an everyday part of life. Few people in America can buy a house on a strict cash basis; it only makes sense to get into debt—in this case, being approved for a mortgage—and showing the financial responsibility that comes with managing payments over that frame of time.
The same is true for education, where student loans are just a part of life for many young people at the tertiary level of education.
School Financing Has Changed
In the previous century, especially in the decades following WWII, it was not only feasible but recommended for people to pay their own way through college. With the total tuition for four years amounting to only a few thousand dollars, it was viable for someone to get a college degree debt-free by working a job, using scholarships, bursaries, and grants, or having the family invest in savings expressly for this purpose.
Today, the average amount that a student borrows throughout a four-year degree is nearly $39,000, and almost 70% of students in 2018 had to secure some kind of student loan to complete their studies and get a degree. In other words, the traditional Baby Boomer “pull up your bootstraps” approach of working a summer job or even a part-time job over four years is unlikely to be able to finance the annual cost of tuition.
A Vast Swathe Of Marketing Potential
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has a massive list of student loan holders throughout the USA, making for a total of over 11 million verified data contacts. For businesses, this opens up numerous marketing channels. While there are obvious pathways for financial services and debt management companies, there are many other ancillary possibilities. Cost-cutting products and services, home, food, clothing products, and others aimed at students managing their lifestyle are all on the table for reaching out with marketing relevant to the specific interests of people living life while managing a student loan.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing provides student loan holder lists based on the specific parameters that clients need. If there’s an interest in reaching out to a particular ethnicity, such as making a special offer to African-American students or targeting students based on a specific religious practice, such as reaching out to Catholic students, this kind of metric specificity is possible. And of course, the student lists are categorized geographically to target every loan holder—or specific ones—by city, state, or region of the United States. The data is available as physical mailing addresses, email addresses for digital marketing, telephone numbers for telemarketing, or even cellular phone numbers for SMS/Text-based marketing initiatives.
Clients interested in running a direct mail campaign but lacking experience can access turnkey direct mail solutions. This is a comprehensive service, all under one roof, moving from conception to design to manufacturing marketing materials and distribution—all without seeking outside vendors for the different stages of the direct mail process.
If your business could benefit from reaching out to student loan holders, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. We can get the student loan holding databases you need in the preferred format. When you work with us, you’re supporting an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Patrick Trump
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
+1 7024728668
email us here