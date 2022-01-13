Shockwave Therapy at Gemini Health Group at No Extra Cost

Our state of the art, German made Zimmer enPlus 2.0 Shockwave therapy machine is top of the line. Gemini Health Group - Richmond Hill Physiotherapy & Wellness

Gemini Health Group is happy to announce that all our physiotherapists and chiropractor are now providing Shockwave Therapy treatments.

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shockwave therapy has become a widely used clinical modality in recent years. Treatment with shockwave therapy speeds up the healing of stubborn and difficult injuries such as shoulder tendinitis/bursitis, tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis and many more slow-healing conditions.

Shockwave therapy stimulates the formation of new blood vessels over the course of several applications therefore substantially improving blood-flow to the injured tissue and speeding up the healing process. It was originally used in nephrology as a tool to break up kidney stones and is now commonly used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. There is a growing body of evidence showing its significant effects on chronic musculo-skeletal injuries.

Many clinics are capitalizing on the growing popularity of shockwave therapy by charging extra for using it in physiotherapy and chiropractic sessions.

At Gemini Health Group in Richmond Hill we incorporate shockwave therapy into our physiotherapy and chiropractic treatments at no extra cost. Gemini Health Group physiotherapists and chiropractor use shockwave therapy based on the recommended guidelines set out by clinical research. This evidence-based approach ensures the best results with no adverse effects when using shockwave therapy.

Compared to other clinics in Richmond Hill and all around the GTA, Gemini Health Group offers extremely affordable rates for physiotherapy and chiropractic treatments that incorporate shockwave therapy.

If you are interested in trying out this innovative and highly effective tool for treating your chronic injury, please contact us to book your physiotherapy or chiropractic assessment. You can do it by -

Phone: (289) 234-8001

Email: info@geminihealthgroup.ca

Book Online: https://www.geminihealthgroup.ca/