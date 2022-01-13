"Perfectly Flawed" Tackles Inequality Through Rhymes and Verse
Civil war survivor, refugee Malak Kalmoni pens poems to stand up for underdogs everywhereTORONTO, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having witnessed two civil wars in developing countries and migrated to Canada to provide safety for her family, Malak Kalmoni knows what it is like to be among the marginalized, being stepped on by the boots of those in power. With her poetry, she hopes to inspire those subjected to inequality and oppression everywhere, spreading a message of hope with "Perfectly Flawed: poetry for change."
After undergoing two surgeries, Kalmoni was urged to pursue her passion for writing by her children, her sources of inspiration. They believed in her and her ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level. So write she did, conveying her experiences, anguish, fears, hopes, dreams and convictions in rhyme and verse.
"I believe that the fact that I was raised in two developing countries, that went through wars, as I was growing up has left an important impact on me." Kalmoni says. She infuses her writing with moving metaphors that convey messages of resilience, of solidarity with the world's oppressed, of hope for a better future, and the impetus to push for change and defend those who need aid. While Kalmoni can no longer physically teach, she continues to educate and share lessons through her writing, using short stories, children's stories and now poems to get her message across.
She also inspires those who have internalized discrimination and negativity, who believe they are lesser, to realize that there is nothing wrong with them the way they are. As her poem, "Beloved Flaw," goes:
"Perfection, however perfect, can annoy,
Rendering you unattainable, remote, coy,
When in reality, you are just as humanely what
Flawed as all the others who refute their faulty perfection."
Kalmoni draws from her experiences, her nature as an introvert, her years in university when her eyes were opened to the injustices considered "taboo" back in the Middle East, to fill her work with authenticity, realism and resonance. In the old country, different religions and cultural affiliations had to be hidden in order to escape discrimination. A veteran's wife, she also came across people of various backgrounds, from soldiers and officers to politicians and dignitaries. Her work is a synthesis of her rich life experience and realizations.
About the Author
Malak Kalmoni was born and raised in Ghana, until a civil war caused her to move to her parents' native country of Lebanon for three years until a civil war also erupted there. She then migrated to Toronto where she spent her teenage years and studied at York University. She returned to Lebanon to marry, had two children and then completed her education at the University of Balamand, attaining a B.A. in English Language and Literature, as well as a Teaching Diploma and an M.A. in Comparative English Literature. She taught a variety of classes, had her third child, as she was pursuing her education, which was cut short by the civil war in Syria that affected Lebanon.
