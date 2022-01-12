Governor Whitmer Urges Michiganders to Get Health Coverage Before Jan. 15 Open Enrollment Deadline

More than 293,000 Michiganders have secured new health coverage during Open Enrollment

This release was originally issued by Governor Whitmer's Office.

Media Contact: Laura Hall, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 12, 2022

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders to log on to the Health Insurance Marketplace before the January 15 Open Enrollment deadline to get low- or no-cost health insurance for themselves and their families. For most consumers who miss this deadline, the next opportunity to enroll in a new plan is November 2022 with coverage beginning January 2023.

"We know that having comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes and this Open Enrollment is an important opportunity for Michiganders to protect their health and financial wellness while saving money," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment only lasts until January 15, so get signed up as soon as possible to ensure that you and your family have affordable, comprehensive health coverage for the year."

"Open Enrollment ends soon and if you need health insurance, the biggest mistake you can make is to wait and miss the deadline," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "Having the right health plan for yourself and your family can affect your financial well-being, your health, and even your car insurance. If you're worried that it is either too expensive or too complicated to sign up for a health plan, there are now more no- and low-cost options and there is free, local enrollment help by visiting LocalHelp.Healthcare.gov."

The American Rescue Plan established new subsidies that have given more Michiganders the opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage. In 2021, Michigan consumers saw an average premium reduction of 45% through these subsidies, or more than $71 per month in savings. Statewide, Michiganders saw nearly $12 million in savings per month, and nationally, more than half of consumers found coverage for $10 or less per month. Michiganders can visit HealthCare.gov/Lower-Costs to estimate whether they may qualify for subsidies and other savings before completing their application.

Consumers can choose from a variety of plans and coverage options on the Health Insurance Marketplace. To review available Marketplace plans, visit HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596 before the January 15 deadline.

Consumers who miss the Open Enrollment deadline may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if they experience a qualifying life change, but for most Michiganders the next opportunity to enroll in coverage will not begin until November 2022, with coverage beginning in 2023.

DIFS will host a free virtual town hall to answer questions about health insurance at noon on Wednesday, January 12. Registration is not required. To attend the virtual town hall event, click the event link at its start time. For questions about insurance, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.

