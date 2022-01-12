Sodium Percarbonate Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR by 2028 | OCI Peroxygens LLC, Solvay Chemicals Inc

Increasing Use of Sodium Percarbonate to Augment Growth of the Sodium Percarbonate Market

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Use of Sodium Percarbonate to Augment Growth of the Sodium Percarbonate Market ,Sodium percarbonate (2Na2CO3 • 3H2O2) is a white coloured salt that comes in the form of granules or powder. It's a good source of hydrogen peroxide.Consumer spending on household care products in Europe was around US$ 32.38 billion in 2018, according to the same source, up from US$ 31.82 billion in 2017.

Market Overview:

Sodium percarbonate is a chemical substance with formula Na₂H₃CO₆. It is a hygroscopic, crystalline, colorless, and a water-soluble solid. It is available in both coated and un-coated form. Sodium percarbonate is used as an oxidizing agent in many home and laundry cleaning products, whereas many commercial products mix a percentage of sodium percarbonate with sodium carbonate. Oxygenated bleach made from sodium percarbonate is an environmentally friendly, non-toxic disinfectant. Due to the presence of hydrogen peroxide in the formulation, it has a wide scope in both detergent and bleaching agent application. Sodium percarbonate, sometimes abbreviated as SPC, is commonly used as a cleaning agent. Thus, there is an increase in demand for sodium percarbonate worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sodium percarbonate market are OCI Peroxygens LLC, Solvay Chemicals, Inc, PJSC Khimprom, Akkök Holding (Ak-Kim), AG CHEMI GROUP, Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co. Ltd, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd., Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co., Ltd., Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co., and Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co., Ltd, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for sodium percarbonate form various industries, such as home & personal care, food, and healthcare, is expected to augment growth of the sodium percarbonate market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Latour Capital acquired Solvay's Barium & Strontium and sodium percarbonate businesses. Solvay’s Barium & Strontium and Sodium Percarbonate businesses have a strong position in their respective markets and will benefit from Latour’s investments and management’s experience to accelerate their growth.

Moreover, increasing applications of sodium percarbonate in water treatment industry is also expected to augment the growth of the sodium percarbonate market. For instance, in May 2019, SUEZ received a contract to build & operate India’s largest wastewater treatment plant in New Delhi (India). While, in December 2019, SUEZ received a US$ 72 million contract to improve the water distribution service for the City of Mangalore (India). This in turn is expected to increase the demand for sodium percarbonate.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

There is an increasing demand for cleaning agents and disinfectants around the world owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic). Sodium percarbonate is widely used in disinfectants and cleaning and hygiene products. For instance, worldwide, Solvay offers 3 types of solutions for use in surface disinfectant formulations, such as peracetic acid-based solution, hydrogen peroxide-based solution, and sodium percarbonate solution. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for sodium percarbonate across the globe, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The sodium percarbonate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of sodium percarbonate across the globe. When oxygen, sodium carbonate, and water are integrated with sodium percarbonate are regarded as environment-friendly compounds. For instance, in April 2021, a research team form the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) started working with sodium percarbonate, a laundry chemical, to produce oxygen. The chemical reaction resultant of mixing hydrogen peroxide and potassium permanganate gave oxygen, water, manganese-di-oxide, and potassium hydroxide.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the sodium percarbonate market, owing to the increase in demand for sodium percarbonate and growing end-use industries, such as home and personal care, healthcare, and food, in these regions. For instance, in December 2020, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) ventured into home cleaning products to meet the increasing demand for cleaning and hygiene products among Indian consumers.

Moreover, in September 2029, Solvay planned to increase its soda ash production capacity by 600 kilotons in the United States to meet long-term global demand growth in various applications. Moreover, Solvay planned to expand its sodium bicarbonate capacity by 200 kilotons in Bulgaria to address worldwide demand growth.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global sodium percarbonate market is segmented into:

Coated

Uncoated

On the basis of application, the global sodium percarbonate market is segmented into:

Laundry & Dishwashing Detergent

Bleaching Agent

Water Treatment

Organic Synthesis

Others (Pesticide, Disinfectant, and Others)

On the basis of end use industry the global sodium percarbonate market is segmented into:

Home & Personal Care

Textile

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Others (Food, Agricultural, and Others)

