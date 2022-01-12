Acerola Extract Market Is Expected To Reach USD 12,543.6 million by 2027 | The Green Labs LLC, Naturex, Diana Naturals

Acerola Extract Market is gaining significant traction with CAIF launching Acerola Powder Extract with a minimum of 32% native vitamin C

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acerola Extract Market is gaining significant traction with CAIF launching Acerola Powder Extract with a minimum of 32% native vitamin C , Acerola is a fruit that contains Vitamin A and is high in Vitamin C. It is widely used for medicinal purposes. Acerola extract is used to treat diseases like scurvy, which are caused by a lack of Vitamin C.

The powder segment of the global acerola extract market was valued at $5,923.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $12,543.6 million by 2027.

Market Overview

Acerola Extracts is a dietary supplement that helps people to lose weight naturally. It is based on an ancient Native American technique, called the Acai Berry, which can help to lose weight, improve the overall health and maintain healthy heart and liver functions. There are a lot of health benefits that can be achieved by using this product. The Acai Berry Extract has a high concentration of antioxidants. This is very important for losing weight because antioxidants can help eliminate toxins from the body.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for Vitamin C ingredients and growing consumer focus on healthy and natural fruit-based products is expected to drive growth of the global acerola extract market during the forecast period. Vitamin C deficiency leads to scurvy and therefore, the demand for vitamin supplements has increased. For instance, in June 2020, CAIF launched Acerola Powder Extract with a minimum of 32% native vitamin C and no added content. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global acerola extract market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations and product approval policies are expected to restrain growth of the global acerola extract market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The global acerola extract market witnessed a significant impact due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, many countries decided to shut down borders and suspend international travel temporarily. This further impacts global supply chain activities, rendering a significant stagnation in economic growth. Several countries across the globe implemented strict lockdown policies, in order to curb the spread of the virus. However, declining cases of novel coronavirus and rollout of vaccines are expected to aid the market in regaining the lost traction.

Key Takeaways

The global acerola extract market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is owing to rising demand from the food and beverage industry.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global acerola extract market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing use of food supplement products across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth, owing to rising applications of acerola in commercial food production and preservation techniques.

Key companies operating in the global acerola extract market are The Green Labs LLC, Naturex, Diana Naturals, Vita Forte Inc., Optimally Organic, Blue Macaw Flora, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, iTi Tropicals, Nutribotanica, and HAWAII-PHARM.

Segmentation By Product Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Food Supplements

Beverages

Confectionary Products

Snacks

Bakery Preservation

Meat Preservation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa

