Governor Cooper Announces CPR Equipment Producer’s Plans to Establish Facility in Franklin County

Medical equipment supplier, Innosonian America, LLC, will create 34 new jobs in Franklin County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $345,000 to relocate its warehousing and sales facility to the Town of Youngsville.

“It’s good to kick off economic recruitment in 2022 with important jobs in rural North Carolina created by global company Innosonian,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina’s world class workforce, location and quality of life can meet this innovative company’s needs.”

Innosonian is a multi-national CPR equipment developer with service centers located in the United States, United Kingdom, and Korea. In 2014, the company conceived the first CPR manikin in the world to visualize blood circulation from the heart to the brain during chest compressions. Since its launch, Innosonian has expanded to offer more CPR manikin models, self-directed learning systems and remote teaching systems, each with the intent to teach effective CPR, save lives, and improve outcomes for those suffering sudden cardiac arrest. The company will establish a facility in Franklin County, which will include the warehousing, sales, and marketing of CPR training manikins to distributors and end users in the health care market in the U.S.

“We are proud to be establishing our new American facility in North Carolina,” said Jonathan S. Gilbrook, CEO of Innosonian America. “Having considered many different U.S. states, North Carolina offers a fantastic combination of facilities & resources, combined with a forward-looking attitude to business. The valuable help we have received from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Franklin County Economic Development Commission has enabled Innosonian America to take the next step in becoming a World leader in resuscitation training systems. The addition of a favorable economic climate for business makes North Carolina hard to beat. We look forward to making North Carolina our new American home.”

“Innosonian’s decision to bring their North American facility to our state is indicative of our business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, and resilient community support,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s talent and location continue to make our state a top location for growing companies like Innosonian to excel.”

The company’s new positions include software developers, sales representatives, product assembly and administrative personnel. Although wages will vary, the average annual salary for all new positions is $47,691, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $1.6 million per year. Franklin County’s overall average annual wage is $44,826.

A performance-based grant of $20,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Innosonian open their new facility in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Franklin County is happy to call Innosonian a business and community partner,” said N.C. Representative Matthew Winslow. “This company is helping save lives all over the world through its unique technology and the people of Franklin County stand ready to support them.” “This is a great win for our community and the state as we begin the new year,” said N.C. Senator Sarah Crawford. “Attracting new businesses to our region is a strong signal to global companies that North Carolina is a great place to do business.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina Community College System, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, Franklin County Economic Development, and the Town of Youngsville.