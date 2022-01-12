When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 11, 2022 FDA Publish Date: January 12, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential microbial contamination Company Name: Lohxa LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 01/11/2022 – Worcester, MA. Lohxa LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of Senna Syrup 8.8mg/5mL, unit-dose cups to the consumer level. The product is being recalled due to microbial contamination.

Use of contaminated product by the elderly, patients with a weakened immune system, or patients at a higher risk of developing life-threatening inflammation of the heart, could result in infections that could be life-threatening. To date, Lohxa LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a natural vegetable laxative for the relief of occasional constipation and is packaged into 5 mL unit-dose cups. The product is distributed into cases of 20 cartons packaged with 24 units each, NDC: 50268-731-24. The affected Senna Syrup 8.8mg/5mL lot is AM1115S with expiration date of 01/2023. The product can be identified by the label below. Product was distributed to AvKare (Wholesaler) who may have further distributed this to clinics, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

Outer carton labeling (see images below)

Unit-Dose Cups (see image below)

Lohxa LLC is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using the product and return it to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Lohxa LLC by 800-641-5564 or by email to info@lohxa.com Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.