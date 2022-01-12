More about Gov. Kemp: Bowery Farming to Open Indoor Vertical Farm in Locust Grove

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the U.S., will open a smart indoor vertical farm in Locust Grove, creating more than 100 green jobs in Henry County. The company’s expansion to Georgia comes in response to a sharp increase in demand across the Southeast for its freshly grown greens and lettuces.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Bowery Farming to the Peach State, where agriculture is our No. 1 industry, and where hardworking Georgians go to work each day to grow food for families all over the globe,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the ways Bowery Farming will continue to make a difference and to seeing the opportunities this creates for the people of Locust Grove.”

Bowery Farming provides leafy greens and herbs to more than 800 U.S. grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce our expansion beyond the Northeast and into the Atlanta, Georgia, area,” said Irving Fain, CEO and Founder of Bowery Farming. “Our smart indoor farm in Locust Grove will showcase Bowery’s technology leadership and innovation from seed-to-shelf. It’s a significant step in addressing the critical challenges of the current agricultural system and working toward wider access to fresh, local pesticide-free produce, year-round.”

By strategically expanding to Henry County, the company will provide locally grown produce to a population of 20 million people within a 200-mile radius of its new state-of-the-art farm. Committed to sustainability, Bowery’s farms are powered 100 percent by energy from renewable sources and grow local, pesticide-free protected produce. Additionally, Bowery’s smart indoor farms grow crops 365 days a year, regardless of weather conditions.

“Locust Grove is excited to welcome Bowery Farming to our city. As our community grows, the addition of Bowery’s advanced agriculture manufacturing facility will help us keep this sector in our economic base for years to come,” said Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price. “As Bowery is a technology company, this will help diversify our industry mix as well. We look forward to the 100-plus jobs and to seeing their products on our grocery store shelves soon.”

Bowery Farming will operate a large-scale commercial farm located at Colvin Drive and Highway 42 in Locust Grove. The company will begin hiring for year-round green jobs in 2022. Individuals interested in opportunities with Bowery Farming are encouraged to visit BoweryFarming.com for additional information.

“We welcome Bowery Farming to metro Atlanta and join with our partners in support of this new agricultural operation in our region,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Metro Atlanta is a great location for food processing businesses due to our highly skilled workforce, our efficient transportation system, as well as direct access to a deep customer base that will benefit Bowery Farming.”

“Henry County is excited Bowery Farming has picked Locust Grove for its new manufacturing facility,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell. “This technology company focused on agriculture innovation will bring some great opportunities for our citizens and help support some of our educational programs in the county focused on robotics, agriculture, and mechatronics.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented by Global Commerce Project Manager Virginia Sengewald in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, the City of Locust Grove, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC. A strategic arm of GDEcD, the Georgia Center of Innovation is cultivating an ecosystem of opportunities in Georgia to meet the demand for locally sourced fresh produce through its Agricultural Technology (AgTech) and Energy specialists. The Center of Innovation helps Georgia’s businesses capitalize on opportunities and confront challenges in the state’s key industries.

“Georgia leads in cutting-edge advancements in agriculture and the creation of sustainable farming solutions that push the industry forward,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’m confident Georgia’s rich farming history, our innovative AgTech ecosystem, and our strategic geographic location will lead to further success for Bowery Farming. I want to thank them for investing in our state and appreciate all the work our local and regional partners are doing to grow and diversify industries in the metro Atlanta region.”

About Bowery Farming

Founded in 2015, Bowery Farming is on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, local, safe, and sustainable produce. Bowery builds smart indoor farms near cities, growing fresher, pesticide-free Protected Produce with bold flavor in precisely controlled environments, 365 days a year. At the heart of the farm is the proprietary BoweryOS, which integrates software, hardware, sensors, AI, computer vision systems, machine learning models, and robotics to orchestrate and automate the entirety of its operations. As a result, each farm creates far less waste and uses a fraction of the water and land compared to traditional agriculture.