Melon Seeds Market Projected To Grow At Cagr Of 4.2% Through 2027 | Bayer Group, BASF SE, Groupe Limagrain

Middle East to gain significant growth in melon seeds market

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East to gain significant growth in melon seeds market , Melon is a fruit that is native to Africa. Melons are considered a healthy food because of their nutritional benefits, which include a high concentration of essential minerals and vitamins and a low fat content.

The global Melon Seeds Market was valued at US$ 695.3 million in 2018, according to Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019–2027), reaching US$ 1,004.7 million by 2027.

Market Overview:

The melon plant is a vine-like fleshy fruit containing large numbers of black, orange or red melon seeds. Melons in their various forms are cultivated all over the world, mainly for their juicy and sweet pulp, but today melons are used more for their seed. The melon seeds can be used to make various foods like a snack, but what most people want to do with them is to make a delicious dessert.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3104

Competitive Landscape:

Bayer Group, BASF SE, Groupe Limagrain, Syngenta, AG, Advanta Seeds, Sakata Seed Corporation, Semillas Fitó, SA, Yüksel Tohum A.?, Johnny's Selected Seeds, and Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of watermelon is driving growth of the melon seeds market. For instance, researchers in the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service recently identified over 1,500 small molecules of diverse chemical characters in the fruit, known as phytochemicals. They concluded that eating watermelon is an excellent way to increase intake of antioxidants, non-protein amino acids and lycopene. This means consumption of watermelon, ultimately improves health of the cells, organs, and nervous system.

Growing production of melons is fostering growth of the melon seeds market. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, nearly 80 percent of all U.S. watermelon production hails from four States—Florida, Georgia, Texas and California. Florida surpasses all other States as the main supplier of U.S. watermelons, accounting for total production of 907 million pounds, or 25 percent of domestic supplies in 2019.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The agricultural value chain has been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The industry has remained a central pillar of the economy as it serves the food consumption needs of the whole nation. The outbreak of the virus has adversely affected the supply chain and agriculture production. This industry has been facing so many challenges in recent years and has put restrictions on the export and import of food grains. However, economic activity is up and running now which may help the melon seed industry to get back to its feet as soon as possible.

Key Takeaways:

The melon seeds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2 % over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding health benefits of watermelon among consumers.

Middle East is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to presence of highest melon producing countries in the region such as Iran and Egypt. According to data released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in January 2019, Iran held the third position and Egypt held the sixth position in list of top 10 watermelon producing countries in the world

