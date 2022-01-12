French Fries Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Ore-Ida, Aviko, Lamb-Weston

French Fries Market is starting to see actual gains in revenues amidst improving availability and growing popularity among working population

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and up worldwide were overweight in 2016, with 650 million adults being obese. In the coming years, such factors are expected to limit the growth of the French fries market.

Overview

French fries, sweet potato fries, hand-shaped chips, French fries, potato chips, or just fries are simply potato-shaped fried potatoes, originated from either France or Belgium. They are usually prepared by frying the potato in oil, generally with butter, then removing the skin and drying it in a deep fryer, often in the form of a pastry. Once fried, they are often decorated with sugar, salt, and pepper. The first French fries were created over a century ago, although their exact origin is not known. Most French fries are served as an alternative to Belgian waffles. French fries or Belgian waffles are one of the most famous dishes from both countries, with similarities that are very thin to the point of being virtually interchangeable.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global French fries market include Cascadian Farm Organic, Ore-Ida, Aviko, Lamb-Weston, Checkers & Rally's, McCain, Arby's IP Holder, JR Simplot, Farm Frites, Trader Joe's Fan, and Alexia Foods.

Drivers

Increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the working population due to hectic lifestyles is expected to foster growth of the French fries market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, improved availability due to increasing penetration of fast food outlets and supermarkets is expected to boost growth of the French fries market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global French fries market witnessed a short-term downfall due to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Responding to this situation, local restaurants collaborated with online food delivery services to sustain through this uncertain business climate. Moreover, as restrictions are eased, the market is enjoying a bounce-back season in business.

Key Takeaways

The French fries market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for convenience foods and improving accessibility. For instance, in October 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that about 36.6% of individuals in the U.S. consume fast food on a daily basis.

By expanding the horizon, the North American region is a treasure island for the global French fries market in the view of high consumption of fries combined with the presence of popular food franchises.

Bubbling under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is another hot favorite for the global French fries market on account of increasing popularity of western cuisines among the millennial population and increasing disposable incomes.

