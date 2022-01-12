Karen Hochman Brown's "Digital Playground" Opens January 19 at TAG Gallery, Los Angeles
Informed by geometric abstraction, psychedelic and op-art, Brown injects the precision of geometry and computers with her playful love of experimentation.
Informed by the bright colors and swirling shapes of psychedelic and op-art as well as their predecessors of geometric abstraction, Los Angeles artist Karen Hochman Brown injects the precision of geometry and computers with playful love of experimentation to create her "Digital Playground" series opening January 19th at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles. An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 4-8 PM PST
— Karen Hochman Brown
Accepting her self-assigned challenge of bridging the span from screen to discreet object, Hochman Brown succeeds with an array including large format tapestries printed with state-of-the-art technologies, animated pieces in digital picture frames, archival pigment prints and even a jigsaw puzzle! Her Digital Playground comes to life.
Being too young and possibly too sheltered as a child to actually be a hippie, Hochman Brown was still drawn to the visual esthetic of the bright colors and swirling shapes of psychedelic and op-art as well as their predecessors of geometric abstraction. Pop culture showed her Peter Max with his bright colors and bold shapes. Forays into the library introduced her to the geometric constructions and spatial distortions of Victor Vasarely. Later, she found Agnes Martin’s repetitive meditations.
High school geometry introduced her to the compass as a tool to create with precision, if only she had the discipline to keep her work neat enough to satisfy her perfectionist tendencies. A decade later, with the advent of the Macintosh computer, its accessible interface and immediate accuracy, she found her artist tool.
“The vibrancy of color through a monitor outshines the real world, making my digital playground a place of personal experimentation and even joy.” says Hochman Brown. She recognized the enormity of the challenge of taking the artwork away from the computer screen and into real life. She watched the evolution of printing digital artwork from the plotted output of Vera Molnár, to the dot-matrix printers of early home computing, to the sophisticated machines of present day. Archival inks can now load modern printers capable of turning digital experimentations into museum-quality prints, as well as outputs onto fabric and other tangible items.
Karen Hochman Brown [USA, b.1958] holds a BA in Art from Pitzer College, and did post-graduate work at California College of the Arts and Crafts in the field of Arts Education. Hochman Brown has had solo shows with Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH), The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, Santa Barbara, CA, Gallery 825 and TAG Gallery Los Angeles, California Center for Digital Art, Santa Ana, CA, The Gallery at Los Angeles County Arboretum, Arcadia, CA, Yuma Art Center, Yuma, AZ. She has participated in numerous group shows in the Los Angeles area and throughout the United States. Her work has been reviewed in Art & Cake and AEQAI. She finds inspiration from Georgia O’Keeffe, Frank Stella, Victor Vasarely, Hilma af Klint and Agnes Pelton.
TAG Gallery is a contemporary gallery located at 5458 Wilshire Blvd on Museum Row in the Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles, California. The Gallery represents award-winning contemporary Southern California local artists working in all mediums and styles.
Kristine Schomaker
Shoebox Arts
shoeboxartsla@gmail.com