Red Raven Releases Guide on How CBD Could Help Athletes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Raven released a new guide that helps athletes understand how they might use CBD to ease their pain, injuries, and soreness.
Many athletes are concerned about the addictive qualities and harmful side effects that pain medications can have. CBD oil is a safe alternative that has the potential to help lessen pain and encourage body recovery and comfort.
The Red Raven guide explains that CBD stands for Cannabidiol, which comes from organically grown hemp plants. Hemp can be used in many things, such as making clothing or cosmetics.
Hemps contains minimal amounts of THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, and high amounts of CBD. THC is the primary ingredient in marijuana and is the portion that gives a “high” effect.
Without THC, CBD-isolate or broad spectrum products are a more reliable option for athletes subjected to drug testing. It is important to speak with a health care professional before using CBD oils to understand each ingredient fully.
Although CBD is not FDA approved in most circumstances, it can still be used as a quality wellness supplement for relieving pain, reducing inflammation, addressing digestive issues, improving sleep, and boosting body recovery.
CBD can relieve pain by signaling to a body to lessen the transmitters that tell a body to spark pain. Similarly, it is known to suppress inflammatory cues, reducing swelling or bloating. CBD can also decrease insomnia and start the sleep cycle.
Using CBD for pain can act as a long-term body recovery plan instead of a quick fix that can be received by pain medication. Athletes who use CBD can also have additional benefits, such as improving their mental health by relieving stress and anxiety. Since CBD is not addictive, it allows athletes to use the product without fear of getting hooked on medications.
There are various CBD oil options like Full Spectrum “Whole Plant” CBD Oil, CBD Oil Tincture, and Broad Spectrum “Whole Plant” CBD Oil. Each option has a different desired effect.
Red Raven CBD is an Alaskan retailer of legal, safely sourced CBD products. Their product line includes CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products that contain no more than 0.3% THC. Their CBD oil products can be purchased online as gummies, topicals, and tinctures. Red Raven ships to cities across Alaska and to other states in the United States.
Juliette Zanfardino
