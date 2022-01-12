Global Anesthesia Equipment Market Size Will Reach to USD 16 Billion by 2026, with a 6.5% CAGR: Facts & Factors

[171+ Pages Research Study] According to the latest market research study report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Anesthesia Equipment Market size & share revenue was witnessed to be around USD 11 Billion in 2020 and with a CAGR of 6.5% will acquire USD 16 Billion by 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SunMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Pentax, Becton Dickinson and Company, Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Smiths Group plc, Ventlab, Verathon, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Airsep Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, and Aircraft Medical, and others.

Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled "Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Product (Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Monitors, Anesthesia Workstations, Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)), By Type (General and Local), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dental, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Urology, and Others), And By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Service Centers), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anesthesia Equipment Market size & share was valued around USD 11 Billion in 2020 and with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% will acquire approximately USD 16 Billion by 2026.

This is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the Anesthesia Equipment market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Anesthesia Equipment? How big is the Anesthesia Equipment Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Anesthesia equipment is commonly referred to as Boyle’s machine. This medical care equipment is of great application among the anesthesiologists, their assistants, and nurses. Anesthesia is known to induce unconsciousness as well as low protective reflexes during surgical procedures in order to reduce sensation and central nervous system activities.

It helps gain control over blood pressure, heart rate, blood flow, breathing, and pain. The anesthesia equipment helps deliver anesthetic agents in controlled doses during the surgical process.

Industry Major Market Players

SunMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Pentax

Becton Dickinson and Company

Ambu S/A

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Draegerwerk AG

Medtronic PLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Smiths Group plc

Ventlab

Verathon Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Airsep Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Aircraft Medical

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the anesthesia equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the most important driving factors that push the anesthesia equipment market frontward?

Which are the top companies that dominate the anesthesia equipment industry?

What are the various categories that the anesthesia equipment market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the anesthesia equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, by Type, by Application, by End-User, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: Growth Factors

Increasing Demand for Surgical Processes

The growing aging population coupled with the prevalence of chronic disorders like high cholesterol, diabetes, and cancer is projected to help proliferate the demand for anesthesia equipment during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure, medical tourism, and high requirement for anesthesia delivery machines offer better market opportunities. The increasing surgical processes due to rising degenerative & chronic illnesses across the globe will enhance the demand for anesthesia equipment.

Rising investments in advancing this equipment have a positive impact on the growth of the global anesthesia equipment market, thereby helping rapid application in the healthcare industry.

However, the government regulations, installation charges, and maintenance issues act as major restraining factors for the growth of the market. Other factors such as microbial contamination and time-consuming, complex, & low validation standards will further hamper the market expansion.

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 16 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, SunMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Pentax, Becton Dickinson and Company, Ambu S/A, Smiths Group plc, Ventlab, Verathon, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Airsep Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Aircraft Medical, and others. Key Segment By Product, By Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Anesthesia Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented based on product, type, application, end-user, and regions.

The Anesthesia Monitors Segment Holds the Largest Market

On the basis of product, the anesthesia market is divided into anesthesia disposables & accessories, anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia workstations, anesthesia ventilators, and anesthesia information management systems (AIMS). From these, the anesthesia monitors segment holds the largest market owing to ease in tracking as well as displaying the anesthetic chemical administration in the form of gas, medicines, or fluids.

Based on type, the market is categorized into general and local. By application, the anesthesia equipment market is categorized into cardiology, neurology, dental, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, and others.

Regional Dominance:

North America will dominate the worldwide market through the forecast period

North America will dominate the global anesthesia market during the forecast period owing to the rising number of diseases like diabetes, obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Additionally, the rising invasive surgeries and adoption of this equipment will further promote the anesthesia equipment market. The high healthcare expenditure and advancements in anesthesia equipment are projected to trigger market growth.

The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented into:

The global anesthesia equipment market is segmented into:

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories Anesthesia Circuits HME Anesthesia Masks Resuscitators Flexible Intubation Scopes Laryngoscopes Supraglottic Airways Ventilator Circuits Others

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Type Segment Analysis

General Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Dental

Urology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Others

Global Anesthesia Equipment Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the anesthesia equipment market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5%.

According to the primary research, it was established that the anesthesia equipment market was valued at around USD 11 Billion in 2020 and will acquire USD 16 Billion by 2026.

“North America” will dominate the global anesthesia market during the forecast period.

