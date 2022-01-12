Four Stories by Bahman Akhavan to Bring the World Closer Together - Persian Wars is Available Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahman Akhavan, an aspiring author, has released the first volume of his anthology called 'Persian Wars', which will focus on showcasing the lifestyle of Persian people in and out of their homeland, with their multi-faceted culture.
'Volume 01: Home and Away' comprises four stories revolving around the lives of Iranians after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and their struggles adapting to foreign cultures and countries. The book will allow readers to experience the cultural shock faced by the characters and be inspired by the outcomes of the stories. In addition, Persian Wars will empower readers to identify the inherent fallacies in human nature.
Akhavan explains:
"The reader will not only gain insight into this complex culture, but also find universality in the way challenges are met, inspirations are drawn from, and prejudices are overcome. They will relate to the fact that, regardless of one's background, relationships or struggles, overcoming prejudice and accepting kindness from an unexpected person can define one's Destiny, or at least touch your heart in unexpected ways."
Akhavan hopes to help the readers overcome prejudice in their lives by better understanding the intricacies of life and enabling them to overcome their daily struggles. He also aims to highlight the various elements that are often hidden yet pivotal in balancing one's life. Each component plays a vital role, and similarly, inspiration can come from anywhere. Individuals need to understand that things can change for the good in an instance; therefore, everyone should accept change from unexpected people and places.
Apart from all of this, the author explains how Persians are very diverse and complex people in and out of Iran. Regardless of that, Persians are extremely adaptive – without forgetting their roots, culture, and traditions. They have inherited the customs and lifestyles of the community they are living in.
Even though most of the stories in the book are unique to the Persians, the overall takeaway message is that everyone faces struggles in their life one way or another, and it is important to keep an open mind regardless of the circumstances. Unfortunately, the inability to have an open mind can often lead to unwanted consequences.
There are multiple institutions in one's life, and each is integrated one way or another, dictating different aspects of an individual's life. One cannot neglect these areas; rather, they should be incorporated into day-to-day life to smoothen things out and align the overall life goals.
About the Author
Bahman Akhavan is a Persian artist and writer who has lived in the USA for over 50 years. The writer believes in eliminating the differences between cultures. The author states that in order to do this, we must remove ourselves from the prejudices that plague us, opening our minds to new opportunities and better acceptance.
Bahman Akhavan
Persian Wars: Vol 1 Home and Away Book Trailer