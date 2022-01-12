Aviation Crew Management System Market to Reach USD 3.15 Billion by 2028 | Aviation Crew Management System Industry Segmentation, Regional Insights, Top Companies, Demand and Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in aviation crew management system market are Sabre GLBL Inc. (U.S.), Hexaware Technologies Limited (India), IBS Software Services PVT. LTD. (India), Hitit (Turkey), Jepessen (U.S.), Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), S.A. Blue One Management N.V. (Belgium), PDC A/S (U.K.), CAE Inc. (Canada), Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc. (Canada), AIMS, Inc. (U.S.), LAMINAAR Aviation Infotech PTE. LTD. (Singapore), NAVBLUE (Canada), Advanced Optimization System, Inc. (U.S.), Maureva LTD. (Africa) and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation crew management system market size was USD 1.73 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2021 to USD 3.15 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.41% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Aviation Crew Management System Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our experts, the market's growth accounts for the increasing demand for the crew administration system, leading key players to upsurge their emphasis on financing in R&D activities to develop refined crew management systems. For example, in December 2020, Boeing declared a 10-year contract with Frontier Airlines, a North American transporter, to execute a novel crew series, flight-scheduling, operations gear, among others, to augment airline proficiency.





COVID-19 Impact

Flight Postponement Amid Pandemic to Obstruct Market Growth

The pandemic circumstance occasioned stringent government guidelines on air traveling, commercial trading, and business course. The disturbance in the aviation industry owing to the COVID-19 virus outbreak has considerably influenced the aviation crew management system globally. Moreover, decreased air commuter traffic amid the coronavirus outburst has declined the demand for overall aviation crew management systems.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-aviation-crew-management-systems-market-103523





Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. The report offers a thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends and future opportunities. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help form market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners in better understanding the possible threats present in the market. Further, the report discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.





Segmentation

By Solution

Hardware

Software

On - Cloud

Server Based

Services

By Application

Planning

Training

Tracking

Crew Operation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Rest of the World





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Necessity for Improved Flight Security to Thrust Market Growth

This market is powered by the demand for flight protection by air commuters. The upsurge in air traffic demands for enhancement in safety. Moreover, the presentation of digital solutions, advanced electronics, cloud-based services, and progressive triangulation equipment has carried out a principal part of the market's growth.

Additionally, prominent players present in the market are fixated on the development of R&D activities for technologies such as digital monitoring data. Further, graphic recording equipment targeted at plummeting the jeopardy of human blunder pushes the aviation crew management system market growth.





Regional Insights

North America held the maximum aviation crew management system market share and is projected to dominate the market. The existence of a huge aircraft task force and the best airline operator of the world upsurges government expenditure in the aviation sector, which in turn boosts the market in this region.

Europe is anticipated to observe reasonable growth in the market. The region's growth is due to an upsurge in air travelers, the acquirement of new aircraft, and the government's acceptance of novel aviation guidelines.

Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the increasing economy and substantial demand for air commuting sources from nations such as India, China, and South Korea.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Set to Implement Advanced Aviation Technologies

Prominent market players believe in drawing efficient tactics to survive in the market and conquer the global industry. Key companies have surged their emphasis on implementing advanced technologies, such as cloud-based software, digital crew management service, and data-driven crew management solutions to enrich their market station for the aviation crew management system.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of Covid-19 on the Aviation Crew Management System Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!





Key Industry Development

January 2020: Aeromexico, which is a Mexican global airline, engaged in an agreement deal with Jeppesen for its Jeppesen crew tracking (JCT) intended for the crew management system. This factor is expected to assist the airline in refining authority and recoverability for flight procedures.





