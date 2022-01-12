Submit Release
NASDAQ: TALK Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Talkspace, Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK).

Investors who purchased shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK), have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.

On January 13, 2021, Hudson Executive Investment Corporation announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Talkspace (the “Merger”).

On January 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against certain Talkspace’s top executives, certain of Hudson Executive Investment Corporation’s top executives and directors, as well as HEC Sponsor LLC, Hudson Executive Capital LP over alleged securities laws violations.

The plaintiff alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Merger, on May 28, 2021, defendants issued a materially false and misleading Preliminary Proxy in connection with the Merger (the “Proxy”). More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the Proxy, which recommended that Hudson Executive Investment Corporation shareholders vote in favor of the Merger, misrepresented Talkspace’s business, financials, and prospects.

The plaintiff says that then after the Merger closed the Proxy was revealed to be materially false and misleading, causing the price of Talkspace common stock to substantially decline and Talkspace investors to suffer damages.

Those who purchased Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 



