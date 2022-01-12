Cartilage Repair Market Demand in Healthcare Industry to Increase at 15.0% CAGR through 2026
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.
Cartilage Repair Market by Modality (Chondroplasty & Microfracture, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation, Osteochondral Allograft & Juvenile Allograft Fragments), Type (Hyaline Cartilage )”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cartilage Repair Market by Modality, Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global market was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,195 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.
— Allied Market Research
The cartilage repair market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as increase in obesity & sedentary lifestyle among the population, rise in elderly population, and upsurge in prevalence of arthritis globally. However, high costs associated with cartilage repair procedures and unclear regulatory scenario are the key factors that are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging markets such as India and China are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Cartilage Repair Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.
The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Cartilage Repair Market.
Key Findings of the Cartilage Repair Market:
•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Cartilage Repair Market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
•The Cartilage Repair Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.
•The Cartilage Repair Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.
•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Cartilage Repair Market.
𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Vericel Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Collagen Solutions LLP, and Histogenics Corporation.
