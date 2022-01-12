Cancer Diagnostics Market will grow at 6.9% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 280.6 Billion by 2028

Rise in incidences & prevalence of various cancer type and initiative by government & other organization to spread awareness about cancer fuel the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and surge in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries drive the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. However, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost associated with diagnostics imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Holdings AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare)

Qiagen N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to delayed diagnosis of cancer due to disrupted` logistics and supply of cancer diagnosis tests kits and other products.

Furthermore, the limited availability of medical care and healthcare professionals for conditions other than Covid-19 negatively affected the market. Several hospitals and clinics witnessed a drop in patient visits during the pandemic.

The North America region to rule the roost by 2028-

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer and growth in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus of the key players on developing technologically advanced, cost-effective, and advanced safe products and high prevalence of cancer in the region.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

