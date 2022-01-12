Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics Offers Truly Reef-Safe Sunscreen

Not all sunscreen products are environmentally safe for use in the ocean without damaging reefs and marine life; Jennifer Bradley’s 4-in-One is among the few.

In line with environmental and human safety concerns, Jennifer Bradley has created a viable option for natural, reef, and human-safe sun protection.” — Jennifer Bradley Representative

FORT LAUDERDALE,, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics is pleased to introduce its natural, reef-safe 4-in-One foundation sunscreen. This product is safe for both humans and the ocean while promising gorgeous, waterproof coverage powerful enough for athletes such as surfers, swimmers, and tennis players.

Jennifer Bradley Skincare & Cosmetics is committed to developing products that are safe for both human use, as well as safe for the planet. More and more countries are banning dangerous sunscreen chemicals due to their impact on coral reefs, and because these formulas are so often worn into the water, people need to be aware of what they are putting on their skin.

The sunscreen market is a $93 billion industry, however, the majority of products sold worldwide are chemical-based and they destroy marine species and coral reefs. Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Mexico have banned many brands of commercially available sunscreen products that contain dangerous, reef-damaging chemicals, and it is expected that many more localities will follow suit shortly. Jennifer Bradley offers one of the safest sunscreen products with its 4-in-One Camera Ready Foundation, which is among the few products to meet these stringent standards.

Most sunscreen products contain UV-filtering ingredients which damage the DNA of reefs, cause bleaching and abnormal growth of reefs, and disrupt human hormones, along with a variety of other concerns for both people and coral.

“In line with environmental and human safety concerns, Jennifer Bradley has created a viable option for natural, reef, and human-safe sun protection by adding mineral-based color that matches skin tones yet does not irritate. It is water-resistant, and is already used by many people across the US and Hawaii,” remarked a Jennifer Bradley representative.

Additionally, they stated: “Jennifer Bradley’s 4-in-One Foundation is a medical-grade product that can be used as a tinted natural sun barrier, and it is a top choice among Sports Illustrated editors. It contains none of the harmful chemicals that have been banned by various nations.”

Among the ingredients that have been deemed unsafe for use in the ocean are oxybenzone (benzophenone-3), octinoxate, propylparaben, benzyl paraben, methylparaben and butylparaben, avobenzone, Cyclopentasiloxane / Cyclomethicone, formaldehyde derivatives, homosalate, sodium lauryl and laureth sulfate, methylisothiazolinone, octocrylene, and phthalates, and none of these are found in Jennifer Bradley 4-in-One foundation or any other products.

“Jennifer Bradley became deeply interested in skincare alternatives when her father developed skin cancer. His battle with the disease inspired her to create skincare and beauty products that were non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, and environmentally sound,” stated a company representative. As a result, this line is dedicated to absolutely clean, cruelty-free, medical-grade ingredients that are safe for both people and the earth alike.

Not all sunscreens are chemical-free and ocean safe, however, Jennifer Bradley is proud to offer a chemical-free, reef-safe sunscreen formula that will not cause damage to these delicate ecosystems.

Jennifer Bradley embarked on developing her skincare and cosmetics line after an illustrious career in the spotlight, as an actress and model. After using conventional products that caused her skin to react negatively, she began researching medical-grade ingredients that had the potential to deliver profound results in healing the skin, as opposed to damaging it. With a dedication to scientifically-backed formulas and using only the highest quality, cruelty-free ingredients, she launched Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics to almost immediate acclaim. Her products have been featured in US Weekly, People Magazine, Latina Magazine, and Forbes Magazine, which named Jennifer Bradley among the top "Businesses to Watch in 2021." For more information, visit https://jenniferbradley.com.

