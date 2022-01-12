Demand: Global Face Mask Detection Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $3,040.9 Million by 2028, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028 [180-Pages] | Available at Research Dive

The face mask detection market is expected to flourish immensely by 2028 due to compulsion of wearing face masks and rising enhancements in face detections technologies like AI and ML. The airports sub-segment is projected to hold a major market share by 2028. Market in the Europe region is anticipated to witness better growth opportunities during the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global face mask detection market is estimated to garner a revenue of $3,040.9 million by 2028 and grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2021-2028. The extensive report provides a brief outline of the face mask detection market’s present framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2021-2028. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Face Mask Detection Market:

Drivers: The compulsion of using face masks across the world for high public safety amid pandemic is the main factor expected to drive the face mask detection market by 2028. In addition, innovative technologies for detecting face masks more accurately along with enhancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are predicted to further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Growing number of Covid-19 cases across the world and the current spread of the new omicron variant among people is the main factor estimated to offer market growth opportunities during the analysis timeframe.

Restraints: Privacy concerns and lack of accuracy in face mask detection among citizens are projected to impede the market growth during the forecast years.

Covid-19 Impact on the Face Mask Detection Market:

The outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global face mask detection market. This impact is attributed to worldwide lockdowns due to increasing number of corona patients and the consequent rise in the usage of face masks. In addition, employees returning to work post-pandemic were asked by organizations to enforce wearing face masks along with social distancing norms. Moreover, face mask detection and temperature checks were also instated outside shopping complexes and malls across the globe. These developments led to the active construction of face mask detection systems, thus propelling the face mask detection market during the 2021-2028 analysis timeframe.

Segments of the Face Mask Detection Market:

The report has divided the face mask detection market into a few segments based on component, end-use, and regional analysis.

Component: Software Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

By component, the software sub-segment of the face mask detection market is estimated to hold a dominating market share and gather a revenue of $1,731.5 million by 2028. Software solutions can be easily used with any IP camera and merged into the customer’s information system. This factor is expected to drive the sub-segment’s growth during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the ease of deploying the existing CCTV infrastructure onto a software along with less requirement of any hardware system is predicted to further boost the software sub-segment’s development by 2028.

End-use: Airports sub-segment to be Most Dominant

By end-use, the airports sub-segment is anticipated to have a major market share and gather a revenue of $842.0 million by 2028. Rising activities by the airport authorities for accurately detecting face masks is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, increasing installations of face mask detection systems at airports across the world is anticipated to further accelerate the face mask detection market’s sub-segment enhancement during the forecast years.

Region: Face Mask Detection Market in Europe Region to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

By regional analysis, market in the Europe region is estimated to have the fastest growth rate and gather a revenue of $696.4 million during the analysis period. Greater number of religious buildings, commercial facilities, public transportation, and market location in countries like Poland, France, and Germany is anticipated to propel the market growth in the region by 2028. Furthermore, a surge in the occurrences of new corona virus variants and rising cases in these countries has increased the implementation of public surveillance for face mask detection. These factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in the Europe region by the 2021-2028 forecast period.

Prominent Face Mask Detection Market top Players:

The major players of the face mask detection market include

These significant players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market’s growth. - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

For example, in December 2021, Everguard.ai, a renowned international industrial safety solutions provider, launched its new plug-and-protect product named Arc360 that effectively uses technologies like facial recognition, mask detection product, and safety solutions for steel mills and cranes. The prime goal of the launch is to help manufacturers prevent industrial accidents across the world.

The report also summarizes many crucial facets including financial performance of the key players of the face mask detection market, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

