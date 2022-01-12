Sober Peer Oversees Record 1,000,000 Behavioral Therapy Days in FY2021
Sober Peer has managed services for over 1,000,000 days of therapy to 9,700 patients through its network in the United States.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Peer, the after-care behavioral treatment platform, announced its FY 2021 results having managed services for over 1,000,000 days of therapy to 9,700 patients through its network in the United States.
“A million therapy days – which said another way is 2,740 years of service in a single year - is an incredible accomplishment for our relatively young company and our strategic partners who support us,” said Ed DeShields, President of Sober Peer.
The company also announced that it posted record new provider engagements in five countries. Sober Peer, a new entrant into the behavioral health tech space, has posted an impressive performance in providing deep after-care outcome support for specialized treatment services – a significant outcomes gap in the recovery treatment industry.
“More importantly, patients who received longer treatment care through Sober Peer performed significantly better than those who do not”, said Mark Cole the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Recovery counselors gained deeper insight from an artificial intelligence-driven behavioral science provided by the platform where interactions with patients showed double-digit increases for 11 straight quarters since the company’s inception.
The company plans to expand its United States footprint in 2022 while targeting 100 new installs in its aggressive international market investments. CEO Ed DeShields added, “You’ll see us using our scale and tech stack to go global while growing locally and announce a major new product category delivery in the Q3, 2022.”
About Sober Peer:
Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports after-care managed services that measure, predict and prescribe optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next-generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement, and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks twelfth among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring customers.
Sober Peer Behavioral Health Platform