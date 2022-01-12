Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Selects U.S. Bank’s Tory Schalkle as “40 Under 40” Person to Watch
Schalkle honored to be recognized as a member of the publication's 29th annual list highlighting Twin Cities business leaders and entrepreneursWAYZATA, MINNESOTA, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tory Schalkle, SVP of Enterprise Strategy at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was recently selected as a “40 Under 40” person to watch by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal (MSPBJ). Schalkle was selected by the Journal based on his professional accomplishments, leadership contributions, and community philanthropy.
The “40 Under 40” honor is given out each year to 40 local individuals under 40 years old across the Twin Cities region. This award recognizes the contributions and ongoing impact of executive leaders in a variety of industries, particularly leaders who have stood out in terms of professional achievement and service to the local community.
“I feel very underqualified to receive this. It’s a huge honor that a lot of other people could very easily deserve too, and I’m very grateful” said Tory Schalkle. “It’s a privilege to work with great people at U.S. Bank on really interesting work, and I’m also lucky enough to bump into a lot of great volunteers who care about their community and Minnesota as a whole.”
As an executive at U.S. Bank, Tory Schalkle works on a variety of leadership projects, including market entry, go-to-market strategy, business model redesign, customer centric insights/innovation, and strategic planning.
In addition to his role with U.S. Bank, Schalkle is active in his local community. Currently, Tory Schalkle serves on three local boards in his hometown of Wayzata, Minnesota.
Schalkle also advises on state policy as a member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, and is responsible for starting a non-profit aimed at reducing financial illiteracy among vulnerable communities.
