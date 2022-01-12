Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market to Hit USD 9.6 Billion at 18.2% CAGR by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Market Growth Driven by Increase in Cyber Attacks

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market information by Service, by Components, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 9.6 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18.2%% by 2026.

Market Scope:

Advanced persistent threats are malignant actors that gain unauthorized access to networks or severs through backdoors and stay undetected for a prolonged period. Rise in cybercrimes and increasing cases of ransomware are likely to interest corporations and states looking for advanced defenses in protecting their databases. The global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers security measures and new threats in the cyberspace. It encompasses drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for anti-virus software developers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominant Key Players on Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Covered are:

Microsoft

Broadcom

ESET

Spol. s r.o.

Fortinet Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

VMware Inc

AO Kaspersky Lab

Forcepoint

CipherCloud.com

FireEye Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

McAfee LLC

Webroot Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10471

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Vulnerability of Critical Infrastructure to Spur Market Demand

The increased digitization as well as reliance on legacy systems can drive the APT protection market demand over the forecast period. Challenges posed by attacks on supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and use of ransomware in recent instances of hijacking user data can drive market growth. Use of cybersecurity approaches as well as measures to assess various risks can bode well for the market. Timely updates of patches of antivirus software as well as enlightening employees on benefits of cybersecurity can propel market growth.

Complexities of Advanced Threats to Pose a Challenge

Advanced threats that may disable systems and processes can pose a challenge to market growth. Sophisticated techniques to attack mobile phones owing to its ubiquitousness can hamper market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-persistent-threat-protection-market-10471

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By component, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has been divided into solution and service. The solution segment is further divided into security information & event management, endpoint protection, intrusion detection/prevention system, sandboxing, next-generation firewall, forensic analysis, and others. Additionally, the service segment is bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

Large Enterprises to Account for Major Demand Share

By organization size, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has been divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises can account for a large market share over the forecast period owing to investments in advanced technologies for safeguarding intellectual property (IP) data and huge datasets possessed by verticals of BFSI, education, healthcare, and telecom sectors.

Cloud-based Deployment to Gain Traction

By deployment, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has been divided into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based deployment is set to capture a large market share owing to its flexibility in rolling out updates to anti-virus solutions.

Based on vertical, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has been divided into BFSI, engineering & construction, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, it & telecom, media & entertainment, and others.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10471

Regional Analysis

North America Pipped to Lead in Global Market

North America will dominate the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market owing to huge demand for resilient solutions against cyberattacks and rise of malware attacks. The U.S. and Canada are likely to drive market demand in the region owing to adoption of early technologies and vulnerabilities to malware.

Europe to Assume Second Position

Europe will follow North America in demand owing to rise in cloud computing, expansion of big data and IoT, and surge in online activities. Rise in malware attacks in Spain coupled with integration of industrial automation systems in transportation and logistics sectors can drive market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

The advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market growth is driven increasing number of cyberattacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working and shift of business from confines of homes has led to attacks by malware. APT protection solutions can maintain the security goalposts of organizations and ensure business continuity. Development of cybersecurity policies and adherence to strict rules by preventing access to certain websites and social media platforms can drive market growth.

Industry Updates

Bitdefender, a cybersecurity platform, has partnered with ThreatQuotient to integrate protective measures against APT attacks on its ThreatQ Platform.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10471

Industry Trends

Introduction of smart equipment capable of providing accurate metrics on soil quality and other parameters vital for a good harvest can disrupt the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. This is exemplified by Caterpillar launching skid-steer loaders with room for attachment for other equipment for multi-tasking purposes. The tools in the machine can recognize new equipment and assign controls accordingly.

Farm monitoring platforms have gained prominence with the evolution of internet of things and use of data for improving farming practices. Recently, FarmMicro has launched a farm control monitoring system, SmartFarm, for allowing farmers overall control of their equipment. Examples of applications are livestock monitoring and control of irrigation gates, rain gauges, and farm gates. The company has even partnered with John Deere to provide real-time data for proving insights into operations.

Related Reports:

Intelligent Threat Security Market, by Solution (Log Management, Risk Management), Service (Consulting Service, Training & Support, Managed Service), Deployment Mode (on-Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (large enterprises) - Global Forecast till 2027

Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Research Report: By Component (Solution, Service), Deployment (On-Premise, On-Demand), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), Application (Government, Banking, Healthcare) - Forecast till 2027

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: by Technology (Cyber Security, Physical Security), Service (Consulting, Managed, Risk Management, Maintenance & Support), Vertical (Transportation Services, Energy & Power) – Forecast till 2027

Global Ransomware Protection Market Research Report– By Solution (Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, End-Point Security, Network Security, Secure Web Gateways), by Service (Managed, Consulting, Support & Management), and by Application– Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com