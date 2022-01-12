Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Size, Latest Technology Trends, EV Industry Growth, Global Demand by 2027

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

New Research Study on A wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market it possible to use a single system to power all of the necessary electronics for an automotive charging system. The wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging can easily be configured to power any number of electronic devices, from computers to laptops, from cell phones to power tools, from infrared detectors to GPS systems, from cigarette lighter plug-ins to real key chains, and more. Using a single wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging simplifies the electronics process, which greatly reduces the time and money spent on installation and wiring.

The rapidly expanding demand for electric vehicles, particularly in developing countries such as India and China, is driving the expansion of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market. The demand for electric vehicles is growing every day in countries like India and China, driven by the need to reduce car emissions. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India, for example, reported that 1309 electric automobiles were sold in the region in 2019. Furthermore, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is likely to be driven by quickly increasing EV infrastructure and favorable government regulations related to automobile ownership.

For example, the Indian government approved the second phase of the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme in March 2019. The government hopes that by implementing this system, the cost of electric and hybrid automobiles in India would be reduced, and that electric vehicles will be used in both shared and public transportation in the future. The high initial cost of setting up wireless charging infrastructure, on the other hand, is the biggest stumbling block to the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market's growth.

Every component has been thoroughly examined in order to provide a complete and accurate picture of the market.

· Bombardier Inc.

· Continental AG

· Elix Wireless

· Evatran Group Inc.

· Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

· Qualcomm Inc.

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Toshiba Corporation

· Toyota Motor Corporation

· Witricity Corporation

· ZTE Corporation

· Hevo Power

On the basis of charging station type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

· Commercial Charging Stations

· Home Charging Stations

On the basis of component, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

· Base Charging Pad

· Power Control Unit

· Vehicle Charging Pad

On the basis of charging type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

· Dynamic Wireless Charging System

· Stationary Wireless Charging System

On the basis of power supply range, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

· 3 to <11 kW

· 11 to 50 kW

· Above 50 kW

On the basis of vehicle type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

· Passenger Cars (PC)

· Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

· Electric Two Wheeler

The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market study provides insight into market analysis and forecasts on a regional and worldwide scale. The paper delves deep into the numerous growth possibilities and recent trends across five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth analysis of the current trends, forecasts, and various prospects that are anticipated to favourably impact the market in the long run was conducted across all regions. The report also includes the most up-to-date data on technological advancements and growth possibilities in the context of the regional scene.

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It elucidates macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The data included in the study has gone through a multi-step verification process to ensure both the validity and quality of the information presented. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.

· The major market participants, such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors, and others, are examined in the report.

· There is a detailed description of each company. The research also includes information on the company's capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and technological advancements.

· The market's growth factors are examined in depth, as are the market's many end users.

· Data and information by market player, area, kind, application, and other criteria can be added, as well as bespoke research tailored to unique needs.

· The market's SWOT analysis is presented in this study.