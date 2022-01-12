Asia Pacific SCADA Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2028

Allied Market Research Logo

The Asia Pacific SCADA market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2022-2028.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary function of SCADA systems is to monitor and control remote equipment. It is used across diverse industries such as telecommunications, transportation, oil and gas refining, water and waste control. Increase in infrastructure investments in emerging countries and the demand for SCADA in oil and gas industry are driving the market for SCADA.

Rising demand for monitoring, visualization and controlling equipment from remote station is also adding to the market. The growing trend of automation among industries is creating opportunities for the SCADA market. SCADA systems use internet to control the equipment, and are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Thus, cyber security concerns are acting as a restraining factor for the market.

Key players in the Asia-Pacific SCADA market are Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, ICONICS Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Schneider Electric.

The SCADA market is segmented on the basis of components, architecture, application and country. Components segment includes programmable logic controller (PLC), remote terminal unit (RTU), human machine interface (HMI) and communication systems. Applications segment includes industries of telecommunications, transportation, oil and gas refining, power, water and waste control, manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.

KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the SCADA market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market.

• The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in this market.

• Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and figure out profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

