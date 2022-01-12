Flock Adhesives Market Growth Drivers, Impact Analysis, Share, Business Overview & Market Opportunities by 2030

Flock Adhesives Market Research Report: by Source , by Application , by Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Others) and Region - Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK , NEW YORK 10013, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flock Adhesives Market Overview

The global flock adhesives market is expected to touch USD 3,275 million by 2030 at a 6.04% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2030), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Flock adhesives, simply put, are chemically formulated products that are used in flocking, where several tiny particles are deposited on the textile surface. It is done for improving the product/substrate’s overall characteristics that translate to better texture, appeal, and appearance. Different methods are used for applying flock adhesives such as silk-screen, dipping, spraying, and brushing. It is selected depending on the desired finish and characteristic properties. Some of the key characteristics of flock adhesives include pigmentation, solvent resistance, wash-ability, flame retardancy, flexibility, among others.

Various factors are propelling the flock adhesives market growth. These factors as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include growing applications across different end user industries such as packaging, printing, textiles, and automotive, growing demand for luxury products and coated fabrics, shift in consumer preference towards decorative and high-quality products, and rising expenditure and per capita income. Additional factors propelling market growth include increasing utilization of alternative materials, especially in automotive exterior and interior applications to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, growing automotive industry, and increasing use of light-weight materials by OEMs to comply with the strict environmental regulations.

On the flip side, the volatility of prices may deter the flock adhesives market growth over the forecast period.

Get free sample copy of Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4849

Competitive Landscape

The most prominent market players in the Flock Adhesives Market in the global market are as follows:

International Coatings Company (U.S.)

KISSEL + WOLF GmbH (Germany)

Henkel AG AND CO. KGaA (Germany)

Union Ink (U.S.)

Sika AG (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Stahl Holdings BV (The Netherlands)

DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.)

Bostik SA (U.S.)

Lord Corporation (U.S.)

These prominent market players use various innovative strategies for developing the product at low cost along with increasing efficiency in the working of the organization for increasing the customer base in the potential market all across the globe in the Flock Adhesives Market during the estimated period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global pandemic of COVID 19 has affected the lives of all businesses in the most negative way it can. It has pushed the economies into forced recession as a battle has to be fought from the health front as well as the fiscal front. Owing to the lockdown situation and post lockdown situation, many businesses manufacturing and production units were shut down in the Flock Adhesives Market, because of which there was a downfall in the market revenues and profit margin.

The Flock Adhesives Market is expected to recover from this low revenue situation which was the result of a global pandemic at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter in the coming year.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Flock Adhesives Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flock-adhesives-market-4849

Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the flock adhesives market on the basis of source, application, and type.

Based on source, the flock adhesives market is segmented into solvent-borne and waterborne adhesives. Of these, the waterborne segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 2,412.2 million by 2030.

Based on application, the flock adhesives market is segmented into printing, paper and packaging, textile, automotive, and others. Of these, the automotive segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, the flock adhesives market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Of these, the polyurethane segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 1,366.8 million by 2030.

Drivers

Owing to the increasing application of flock adhesives in the automotive interiors acts as a driving factor in the flock adhesives market in the global market. Also, the increasing use of flock adhesives in the textile industry for flocking of garments along with further are some other factors that drive the Flock Adhesives Market in the global market during the forecasted period. Also due to increasing research and development along with new product launches in various emerging economies helps in increasing the market share in the flock adhesives market in the global market.

Opportunities

The increasing rise of the Flock Adhesives Market in the global market provides various growth opportunities during the forecasted period owing to various properties provided by flock adhesives such as washability of effects and flame retardance that helps in creating growth opportunities in the global market.

Restraints

The Flock Adhesives Market is growing at an alarming pace, but some factors restrain the growth, such as high inceptive cost and high maintenance cost, lack of skilled personnel. Another factor that restrains the Flock Adhesives Market is the lack of awareness in various emerging countries and very less expenditure done by entrepreneurs on improving the market.

Share your Queries at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4849

Regional Insights:

By region, the flock adhesives market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Asia Pacific will dominate the market over the overcast period. Factors aiding growth in this region include the expanding automotive industry and the growing textile industry in China and India.

The flock adhesives market in North America is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period chiefly due to the burgeoning demand for flock adhesives from the automotive sector.

The flock adhesives market in Europe is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in this region include the steady demand from the automotive industry, coupled with the burgeoning demand for luxury products.

The flock adhesives market in the MEA and Latin America are predicted to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

October 2019: Panacol has launched a new UV adhesive, Vitralit 7311 FO. This orange fluorescent adhesive is certified as per the USP Class VI standards, thereby making it ideal for various medical devices. The transparent, low viscosity acrylic adhesive will offer excellent bond strength to different plastics such as ABS, PMMA, PVC, PC, and others, along with other materials, including stainless steel and glass.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4849

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 18

2.1 Scope Of The Study 18

2.2 List Of Assumptions 18

2.3 Market Structure 19

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 21

3.2 Primary Research 21

3.3 Secondary Research 22

3.4 Market Size Estimation 23

3.5 Forecast Model 24

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 26

4.2 Drivers 26

4.2.1 Surging Demand For Both Passenger And Commercial Vehicles 27

4.2.2 High Demand For Flock Adhesives From Asia Pacific Region 28

4.3 Restraint 29

4.3.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices 29

4.4 Opportunity 29

4.4.1 Growing Demand For Low-VOC, Green, And Sustainable Flock Adhesives 29

4.5 Trend 30

4.5.1 Growing Demand In Textile Industry 30

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis 32

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers 32

5.1.2 Flock Adhesive Producers 32

5.1.3 Distribution Channel 33

5.1.4 Application 33

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 33

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants 33

5.2.2 Threat Of Rivalry 34

5.2.3 Threat Of Substitute 34

5.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Supplier 34

5.2.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyer 34

6 Global Flock Adhesive Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction 36

6.2 Water Borne 37

6.3 Solvent Borne 39

7 Global Flock Adhesive Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction 41

7.2 Acrylic 43

7.3 Epoxy 44

7.4 Polyurethane 45

7.5 Other 46

8 Global Flock Adhesive Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction 48

8.2 Automotive 50

8.3 Textile 51

8.4 Paper & Packaging 52

8.5 Printing 53

8.6 Other 54

Related Report

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/expanded-polystyrene-market-4834

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market-4864

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nano-metal-oxides-market-4883

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/synthetic-rubber-market-4952

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermal-barrier-coatings-market-4980

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wind-turbine-composites-market-5005

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/construction-additives-market-5170

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fluorescent-pigment-market-5127

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.