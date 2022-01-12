Global Wine Fridge Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 3817.7 Million by 2030; Rising Consumption of Wine and the Increasing Need to Preserve the Taste and Quality of the Alcoholic Beverage to Drive the Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Wine Fridge Market Research Report Are Dunavox Ltd., Siemens AG, La Sommelière (FRIO Entreprise), EuroCave, KingsBottle, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Haier Inc., AB Electrolux, LG Electronics, Climadiff (FRIO Entreprise), and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consumption of wine around the globe recorded close to 240 Million Hectoliters in the year 2019, up from around 225 Million Hectoliters in the year 2000. Moreover, according to the statistics by The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), the production volume of wine (excluding juices and musts) globally touched 294 mhl in the year 2018, up from 248 mhl in the year 2017.



Kenneth Research has recently released a report on “ Wine Fridge Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030” which provides a brief description of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, and also includes details of the key competitors operating in the market. Besides this, the report also includes detailed insights on the market dynamics, along with the various policies and regulatory landscape that are associated with the growth of the market in the coming years.

The ideal serving temperature of wine is one of the most important factors while determining the taste of wine. Different types of wine are known to have different serving temperatures. For instance, the best serving temperature for sparkling, light-bodied white, and full-bodied white wine are at ice-cold temperatures ranging between 38˚F and 45˚F, whereas full-bodied white, aromatic white, and rose wine are required to be served at cold temperatures between 45˚F and 55˚F. Backed by the growing production and consumption of wine around the globe, along with the rising need to preserve the quality and taste of wine, there is a growing demand for wine coolers, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global wine fridge market. The market, which registered a revenue of USD 2037.1 Million in the year 2020, is further expected to reach USD 3817.7 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352255

The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing number of drinking places, such as bars, nightclubs, public houses (pubs), and others around the globe. For instance, according to the British Beer & Pub Association, the total number of pubs in the United Kingdom in the year 2019 was 47200 numbers. On the other hand, in the year 2020, in the United States, around 56000 businesses were available in the bar and nightclub sector.

Additionally, the surge in trade of wine around the globe is also expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth in the coming years. According to the statistics by the International Trade Center, the value of imports of wine around the world increased from USD 32,693,182 Thousand in the year 2015 to USD 38,063,920 Thousand in the year 2018. Additionally, the value of exports of wine globally touched USD 37,642,066 Thousand, up from USD 31,903,719 Thousand, during the same period.

The global wine fridge market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in Europe registered the largest revenue of USD 1110.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 2016.5 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherland, and the Rest of Europe, out of which, the market in Italy held a revenue of USD 216.0 Million in the year 2020, and is further projected to touch the largest revenue of USD 428.9 Million by the end of 2030. On the other hand, the market in France is expected to hold the second-largest revenue of USD 422.7 Million by the end of 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of Wine Fridge Market Report 2021

On the other hand, the market in North America is expected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 1057.9 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 552.3 Million in the year 2020. By country, the market in the region is segmented into the United States and Canada. Out of these, the market in the United States registered the largest revenue in the year 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352255

The global wine fridge market is segmented by type into built-in, countertop, undercounter, and freestanding. Amongst these segments, the freestanding segment registered the largest revenue of USD 1074.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 2004.8 Million by the end of 2030. In Europe, the segment is expected to touch the largest revenue of USD 1048.2 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 579.8 Million in the year 2020. On the other hand, in North America, the segment held a revenue of USD 291.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 556.1 Million by the end of 2030.

On the basis of fridge capacity, the market is segmented into below 30 bottles, between 30 to 60 bottles, between 60 to 100 bottles, and above 100 bottles. Amongst these segments, the between 30 to 60 bottles segment registered the largest revenue of USD 778.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 1581.9 Million by the end of 2030. In Europe, the segment is projected to display the largest revenue of USD 833.4 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 423.3 Million in the year 2020, while in the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 239.1 Million by the end of 2030.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Wine Fridge Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/wine-fridge-market/10352255

The global wine fridge market is also segmented by technology, temperature zones, distribution channel, and by end-user.

Global Wine Fridge Market, Segmentation by Technology

Thermoelectric

Compressor

Global Wine Fridge Market, Segmentation by Temperature Zones

Single Zone Wine Fridge

Dual Zone Wine Fridge

Multi Zone Wine Fridge

Global Wine Fridge Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Wine Fridge Market, Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Commercial

For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352255

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global wine fridge market that are included in our report are Dunavox Ltd., Siemens AG, La Sommelière (FRIO Entreprise), EuroCave, KingsBottle, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Haier Inc., AB Electrolux, LG Electronics, Climadiff (FRIO Entreprise), and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Wood Chips Market Segmentation by Forest Type (Temperate, Tropical, and Boreal Forest); by Raw Material (Pulp Wood, and Residue Wood); by Product Type (Softwood, Hardwood, and Others); by Variety (Forest, Recycled, Wood-Residue); by Application (Pulp Manufacturing, Combined Heat & Power, Household Furnishing, Residential Heating, and Others); by End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Energy & Power, Paper & Pulp, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2019-2028

Asia Pacific Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Europe Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Global Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Global Commercial refrigeration equipment Market Size study, by System Type (Self-contained, Remotely Operated), by Capacity (Less than 50 cu. Ft., 51 cu. Ft. to 100 cu. Ft., more than 100 cu. Ft.), by Application (Food service, Food & beverage Retail, Food & beverage distribution, Food & beverage production, others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609