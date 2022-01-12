Wallpaper market Projected To Grow 5.9% Cagr Through 2027 | York Wallcoverings,4Walls,Len-Tex Corporation

Wallpaper Market

Wallpaper Market is popular in construction industry where it is used as interior decoration for decorating the walls of commercial and residential buildings.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

York Wallcoverings, 4Walls, Len-Tex Corporation, Koroseal Interior Products, LLC, Wallquest Inc., Fidelity Wallcoverings Inc., Brewster Home Fashions LLC, The Wallpaper Company, Glamora S.r.l., and Arte-International.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for interior decoration across commercial and residential for improving aesthetic appearance sector is driving growth of the wallpaper market. For instance, in August 2020, UDC Homes launched a new range of wallpapers known as the Nuance collection. This range features wall coverings with nature-inspired designs—majestic mountains, expansive ocean waves and pristine forests with a plethora of vibrant animals and birds.

Rise in construction industry is again augmenting growth of the market. For instance, according to the Global Construction 2030 perspective and Oxford Economies, in 2016, the global construction industry was valued at US$ 9.5 trillion, which is expected to grow by 85% to reach US$ 17.5 trillion by 2030, with China, India, and the U.S. accounting for 57% of the global share.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

With the slowdown in the economic growth the manufacturing or assembling organizations are has suffered a lot and confronting hardships in working their office in this pandemic circumstance. Besides, a portion of the organizations have briefly closed down while others are battling to proceed with their activities.

Key Takeaways:

The wallpaper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % over the forecast period owing to the rise in popularity of home décor products and increasing disposable income of consumer across emerging countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing construction sector in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian real estate sector was valued at US$ 120 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

