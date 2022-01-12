Airlaid Nonwovens market Opportunities, Future Guidelines, Value Chain Study Forecast Upto 2028 | Valmet, ANDRITZ

Airlaid Nonwovens Market

Airlaid nonwovens are fabrics made from woodpulp and other thermoplastic fibers and are incredibly absorbent. They are commonly used as interlining materials for clothing. In addition to being used in medical products, airlaid nonwovens are often reinforced with a web. These are made using the same process as paper, but they are much more resistant to tearing. And since they are very absorbent, they are ideal for absorbing liquids. The manufacturing of airlaid nonwovens has become very popular in recent years. Their high isotropicity, soft handle, and good resilience are the key benefits of airlaid nonwovens. Some examples of their applications are wall linings, wipes, and degreasing products.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global airlaid nonwovens market include Hollingsworth and Vose, Freudenberg, ANDRITZ, Valmet, TWE Group, Glatfelter, Kimberly-Clark, and Ahlstrom.

Drivers

Growing demand from the consumer sector for household cleaning, cosmetics, baby care, and other applications is expected to foster growth of the airlaid nonwovens market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, wider acceptance across the medical textiles and semiconductor industries is expected to supplement growth in the airlaid nonwovens market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

With the C-19 virus ravaging over the world, the global airlaid nonwovens market experienced a slowdown in its progress. The pandemic-battered pause in production facilities and the suspension of shipments has eaten up a large share of the market’s business. On the plus side, strong recovery from the healthcare and consumer sectors is reviving the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

The airlaid nonwovens market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption across diverse sectors and a flourishing textile industry. For instance, in September 2021, a major paper mill firm in the U.S., Domtar Corporation, announced plans to build a 132,000 sq. ft. production facility in Jesup by 2022, for large-scale production of airlaid nonwovens in the country.

By expanding the horizon, the North American region is showing a dynamic picture for the global airlaid nonwovens market in the view of capacity expansions of market participants and increasing exports.

Bubbling under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is also projected to participate heavily in the global airlaid nonwovens market on the heels of high production in China and India combined with the growing demand from the beauty and personal care industry.

