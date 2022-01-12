Cold Pressed Juice market To Expand At A Cagr Of 6.9% Through 2027 | PepsiCo Inc., Suja Life, LLC, RAW Pressery

Cold Pressed Juice Market

Cold-pressed juice is juice that uses a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruit and vegetables.

Cold-pressed juice is juice that uses a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruit and vegetables. It retains more of the vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and antioxidants than regular juice. The nutrients in cold-pressed juice feed your body's good bacteria, which help to suppress pathogenic bacteria.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cold pressed juice market include, Evolution Fresh, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Juice Warrior, Juice Generation, Juice Press, Liquiteria, PepsiCo Inc., Preshafood, RAW Pressery, and Suja Life, LLC.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global cold pressed juice market over the forecast period. For instance in May 2021, PepsiCo launched soulboost, a sparkling water beverage with a splash of real juice and functional ingredients.

Moreover, launch of new juice bars is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Pedals, a U.S.-based chain of smoothie and juice bars, started its third location in Connecticut.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:16pm CET, 1 December 2021, there have been 262,178,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,215,745 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 29 November 2021, a total of 7,772,799,316 vaccine doses have been administered. The demand for enhanced waters, flavored waters, juices, and teas has increased with the emergence of Covid-19. This in turn is expected to boost growth of the global cold pressed juice market.

Key Takeaways

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global cold pressed juice market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Evolution Fresh launched new Organic Celery Glow, a celery juice.

Major players operating in the global cold pressed juice market are focused on adopting divesture strategies. For instance, in August 2021, PepsiCo, Inc. entered into an agreement with PAI Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.