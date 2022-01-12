Fatty Amides market Estimates Exhibiting Stunning Stability In Key Enterprise Segments By 2028 | Monsanto Company

Fatty Amides Market

Fatty Amides are a class of chemical compounds derived from straight-chain aliphatic acids.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022

Market Overview

Fatty Amides are a class of chemical compounds derived from straight-chain aliphatic acids. The amide linkage forms more than 300 derivatives from eight plant families. They are rarely found in fats, yet are of considerable interest in the chemical world. Due to their high surface activity, they have a wide range of applications, including plastics and rubber. The application of fatty amides is vast, with applications in lubricants, anti-block agents, slip agents, and dispersants. They are also found in ink and film processing and are used in pharmaceutical & personal care products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies involved in the global fatty amides market BASF SE, Monsanto Company, E I du Pont de Nemours & Company, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, and Nufarm Limited.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for environment-friendly products is expected to drive growth of the global fatty amides market during the forecast period. Fatty amides are widely used in the production of dispersants, internal lubricants, external lubricants, and release agents. Over the years, the demand for eco-friendly products has increased significantly across the globe. For instance, in December 2021, Gear Hugger launched a new plant-based, non-toxic all-purpose lubricant with 2x the lubricating power of petroleum-based alternatives.

However, fluctuating raw material prices are expected to hinder the global fatty amides market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several markets and industries including the global fatty amides market. Following the pandemic, various countries worldwide adopted strict nationwide lockdown policies with restrictions on travel and trade. These policies significantly impacted the economic activities and growth of the said market. With disruption in the global supply chain industry, the adoption of breast pumps also decreased massively.

Key Takeaways

The global fatty amides market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. This is owing to growing preference for bio-based raw materials over petrochemicals. For instance, in September 2020, allnex launched PHENODUR PR 616/65B, a new eco-friendly phenolic resin recommended for interior and exterior coatings.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global fatty amides market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of mature markets.

