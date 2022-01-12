Stringent Food Regulations and Increasing Consumer Health Will Help Accelerate Sales of Organic Food Color Additives
EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of organic food color additives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of organic food color additives Market across various industries and regions.
Rise in demand for natural food products can be primarily attributed to increasing health concerns, benefits of natural or plant-based products and consumer inclination towards natural based ingredients, particularly in the food and beverages sector. The aversion of consumers towards the synthetic and chemical products has been evident in the recent past.
The aversion of consumers will be one of the prominent factors affecting organic food color additives market. The key factors affecting the natural food color additive market are increasing downstream demand and consumer health consciousness. The cost effectiveness and impact of the organic food color additives on the manufacturing process will determine the role of organic food color additives in the forecast period.
The rules and regulations regarding the chemical content limits have become stringent and have been heavily imposed by various governments. Major changes have been implemented in the global food color additives market with the introduction of ISO 22000, designed to address food safety management systems. This will help garner significant demand for organic food color additives in the forecast period.
organic food color additives refer to any substance used to impart desired color when mixed. organic food color additives are either vegetable & fruit derived or animal derived or can be obtained from other natural sources. Multiple product offerings are available for organic food color additives like Carotenoids, Turmeric oleoresin, Enocianina, Paprika oleoresin, Spirulina Extract, Chlorophyll, Carmine and others. The portfolio of organic food color additives is increasing day by day. Catering to the needs of the consumers, industry players have been using organic food color additives in beverages, milk products, baked goods, confectionery, snack & cereals, soups & sauces, meat products and others.
Among beverages, organic food color additives are used for carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, milk drinks, juice based drinks and others. Beverages holds a prominent share for organic food color additives and is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Use of organic food color additives in dairy products include yogurt, ice cream, frozen dairy products, dips & spreads and cheese. organic food color additives in bakeries and similar institutions for making baked goods usually have a standard offering of bread & cake and biscuits & cookies. In terms of meat products, organic food color additives are used to make the processed meat & poultry and seafood, aesthetically pleasing.
Due to the shifting consumer behavior toward the vegan and organic trends in United States, the companies with clean labels and organic claims have been gaining special brownie points. The FDA’s ban on PHO’s (Partially Hydrogenated Oils), the majorly used emulsifiers, has created the need for alternatives. The inclination of end use industries for organic food color additives is due to the broad range of colors and color stability. Research for cheaper and sustainable ways for extraction of organic food color additives will help the end use industries with a plethora of options. The organic food color additives market for East Asia and South Asia are expected to have exponential growth rate in the forecast years. Albeit the icky factor that comes with carmine, a color derived from cochineal beetles, the growth of carmine will hold a steady growth rate in the organic food color additives market.
Key players covered
Key players covered in organic food color additives report are Kalsec Inc., San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Naturex SA among others. The research carried out over the years has linked artificial colors with carcinogenic and cardiovascular problems. In light of these studies, companies have taken precautionary measures to avoid artificial food emulsifiers and have become proactive in integrating organic food color additives in their products. The companies have been upgrading their manufacturing processes for better synthesis of organic food color additives. The reforms will in turn benefit the consumers with better food coloring options and help the organic food color additives to create new standards.
