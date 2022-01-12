Threat Intelligence Market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 39.7 Bn by 2031
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per latest threat intelligence industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), overall demand will total US$ 8.8 Bn in 2021. Registering impressive growth at 16.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 39.7 Bn by 2031.
Future Market Insights (FMI) reports that global threat intelligence solutions generated revenue of US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020. In terms of value, the services are identified as fastest-growing components’ segment, estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% over the next ten years.
Threat intelligence will continue exhibiting soaring growth through 2021 with worldwide revenue up by 14.3% year-over-year. A revised report by Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates that threat intelligence revenue will increase at a significant rate, reaching nearly US$ 39.7 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.3%.
With the integration of cloud and threat intelligence, businesses are capable of minimizing their attack surface by blocking cyber threats, and leverage the global threat community in order to detect unknown threats and eventually stop them before occurring. Threat intelligence solutions plays a crucial role to combat the rising cyber threats. Thus, the adoption of threat intelligence solutions has witnessed a massive rise over the last few years.
The surging threat of cyber-attacks against organizations and entities has made traditional cybersecurity measures virtually outdated which has given rise to the requirement of threat intelligence.
“Key players are focusing e on continuous developments and implementation of new solutions such as threat intelligence platforms and real-time threat intelligence for protecting organizations against the cyber-attacks. Incorporation of advanced threat management features will create attractive opportunities for the threat intelligence market,” says a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.
It is the knowledge that helps organizations to comprehend the risks caused by common and severe external threats. The organizations around the world are increasingly facing risks like zero-day threats, and exploits.
Thus, solutions such as threat intelligence help to inform an organization about prevailing or emerging hazard to their resources and provides with intelligent decisions as a response to them.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• The South Asia & Pacific market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities due to the increasing investments to upgrade the critical IT infrastructure.
• The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% through 2031, while that in Germany at around 11.1%.
• Market growth in China, Japan, and India is expected to be much higher, at around 16.4%, 23.5%, and 26.4%, respectively.
• Despite China’s dominance in East Asia, Japan and South Korea will emerge as markets with stronger potential, exhibiting 23.5% and 20.1% CAGR, respectively through 2031.
Impact of COVID-19 on Threat Intelligence Market
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has created disruption in many industries, including the threat intelligence market. Many private as well as government organizations have allowed their employees to work from home amid the lockdowns, which has created need for monitoring the network security proactively, as people are remotely connected consuming enterprise resources and sharing documents using collaboration tools. Business are increasingly adopting security solutions to manage such security risks in the new home-working environment. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been surge in potential cyber-attacks such as email phishing, VPN-based attacks, enterprise network attacks and other threat vectors.
Competitive Landscape
According to the Future Market Insights (FMI)’s industry analysis, IBM Corporation, FireEye, Check Point Software Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Trend Micro, Dell Technologies, and AT&T Cybersecurity are identified as key providers of threat intelligence.
key providers of threat intelligence focuses on adding new innovative capabilities into their current cyber security solutions which helps them to enhance upgrade their threat intelligence portfolio.
• In October 2020, IBM announced expansion of Cloud Pak for Security to include new data sources, integrations, and services that enables security operations teams to manage the full threat lifecycle from a single console. This provides access to six threat intelligence feeds, 25 pre-built connections to IBM and third-party data sources.
The key providers of threat intelligence also focuses on entering into partnerships with other tech players in the market to enhance and upgrade their cyber security solutions portfolio. This strategy not only helps company to enhance their current services but also enable them to expand their business at global level.
• In January 2020, Check Point Software Technologies announced their strategic partnership with Stellar Cyber. This partnership helps company to deliver additional value to Check Point customers by adding XDR thinking and advanced detection capabilities.
Debashish Roy
